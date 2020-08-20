New restaurant and bakery poised to open in downtown Dayton

A previous plan to open Salt Block Biscuit Company in the District Provisions building on Wayne Avenue fell through.

Salt Block will offer a large variety of bakery items, including biscuits in four or five different varieties, served with house-made butters, infused honey, and other spreads, Mohler said. They will also be served in a variety of sandwiches, or “Sammies” on the menu, and will be served with a side dish, house greens or cobbler.

The bakery case will showcase seasonal cobblers, signature cookies, tea biscuits, cake by the wedge or whole, cornbreads and other daily specials, Mohler said.

Salt Block will also offer bodega-style items such as American and European tinned seafood, olive oils, balsamic vinegars, fruit preserves, and locally sourced honey, to help customers entertain at home.

Plans call for evening hours, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., on Friday and Saturday, during which Salt Block will serve a variety of tinned seafood planks, featuring items such as sardines from Portugal and Spain, American smoked trout, tuna and octopus from around the world.

A restaurant and bakery called Salt Block Biscuit Company is poised to open in downtown Dayton's Fire Blocks District. SUBMITTED

“These will be our version of a charcuterie board,” Mohler said, and will include the bakery’s house biscuits, bread-and-butter pickles, pickled eggs, and other house-made treats. Mohler also plans to offer a locally sourced, farm-raised saltwater shrimp in a peel-and-eat shrimp cocktail. Plated desserts will also be a part of the weekend evening menu.

Mohler said he grew up on a beef farm in the northern Miami Valley.

“I learned the importance of knowing where your food comes from and the passion to harvest and source quality ingredients,” Mohler said. “Watching my grandmother in the kitchen also sparked my interest to create joy by serving delicious food within the family and community. Salt Block in not just another ‘Farm to Table,‘ it’s a legacy of family, farm, and food that hits the palate like a memory.”

When it opens fully, Salt Block Biscuit Company’s hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday.

For more information and to monitor progress toward opening, go to the Salt Block Biscuit Company Facebook page.