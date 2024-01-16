New restaurant featuring Indian cuisine coming soon to Huber Heights

Tandoor India & Pizza is coming soon to the Waynetowne Plaza Shopping Center in Huber Heights, confirmed Don Millard, manager of zoning and code enforcement for the city of Huber Heights.
The restaurant, located at 7695 Old Troy Pike, is expected to offer fine Indian cuisine, according to the sign on the building.
PPA SINGH LLC DBA Tandoor India & Pizza has applied for D-1, D-2 and D-6 liquor permits. The permits remain pending, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce. The permits are defined as follows:
- The D-1 permit is for beer sales on/off premises until 1 a.m.
- The D-2 permit is for wine and pre-packaged low proof mixed beverages sales on/off until 1 a.m.
- The D-6 permit allows for the sale of liquor on Sunday.
Millard did not know of a planned opening date for the restaurant.
Dayton.com has reached out to the owners of the restaurant, but has not heard back. As soon as we learn more, we will update this story.
About the Author