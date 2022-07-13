New restaurant opening in Clayton to bring diversity for foodies

Alexander said they hope to add some diversity to the menu for the community. Customers can expect lobster tails, stuffed egg rolls, creole seasonings and traditional sides like macaroni and cheese and collard greens.

“Clayton is excited to continue to expand the dining options in the Clayton and Northmont community and we wish Main Course the best of luck as they continue to move forward,” Jack Kuntz, said director of development with the City of Clayton.

Alexander said they are hoping to open the restaurant in late August as they continue to work on cosmetic renovations inside the building.

Kuntz told Dayton.com Clayton is expecting to see an increase in new restaurants and commercial openings over the next several years as new residential communities move forward. The city has three new residential projects under construction, which will bring almost 300 new homes and $50 million in new investment to the community, Kuntz explained.

“New restaurants typically follow where new residential construction occurs and we believe Clayton is going to be the hottest area for commercial investment over the next five to 10 years as these new residential communities continue to move forward,” Kuntz said. “Main Course is getting in at the beginning of this new growth period for the City of Clayton and we’re excited to see them be successful as they grow in our community.”

Alexander said she is looking forward to bringing people together on a positive note with good food and music.