Sabrina Pritchett to join Dayton Art Institute leadership team

Prior to that, Pritchett served as head of marketing at Greater Dayton RTA, where she developed extensive educational outreach and communications campaigns to inform the local community about the benefits of RTA, and to engage with the community and generate excitement about public transit. Coining the tagline, “It’s Time to Ride”, Pritchett developed the new “RTA Green” brand platform, which included the new bus designs you see today, transitioning from the agency’s decades-old yellow-and-black design within her first seven months in the role, positioning the agency as the “go to” model for national public transit marketing programs. In addition, she developed the Customer Service Promise and On-time Service Guarantee to deepen customer loyalty, community engagement and ridership retention. She also created the RTA on the Road mobile marketing vehicle, custom-fitted with onboard online kiosks for easy customer access among other engaging features.

In the area of events management, Pritchett also served as Chief Marketing Officer for Synergy Events Group.

A product of the city of Dayton school system, Pritchett currently lives in Clayton, where she serves as a planning commissioner for the city.

For more information about the Dayton Art Institute, visit www.daytonartinstitute.org/visit or call 937-223-4ART (4278).