Table 33 moving to Dayton Arcade

Table 33 will join a growing list of food-based businesses with plans to open at the Arcade, including Gather by Ghostlight, 6888 Kitchen and others yet to be announced, the press release said.

“Celebrating our sixth anniversary this month, we could not be more excited about the future as we’ve accepted the invitation from Cross Street Partners to be a part of our city’s history in the revitalization of the Arcade,” said Charlie Carroll, owner of Table 33. “This is an opportunity our parents and grandparents dreamed about, and we are honored to be a part of it.”

The press release said Table 33′s current space in the 130 W. Second Street Building will house another concept developed by its owners.

Dayton.com has reached out to Carroll for more information about the new concept and the move to the Arcade, but has not heard back.

Cross Street Partners, Model Group and McCormack Baron Salazar are redeveloping the Arcade.