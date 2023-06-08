Taste of Northmont returns at new venue

Brookdale Senior Living - Shrimp kabobs, cole slaw, mac and cheese and brisket bruschetta

The Cookieologist - A variety of fresh baked cookies

JD’s Old Fashioned Custard - Frozen custard

CB Cakes & More, LLC - A variety of breads and cakes

Northmont Catering - Southwest chicken wraps, caprese skewers and chocolate mousse shooters

Cafe 19 - Cold brew, lemonade, iced lattes, mini brownies and mini muffins

Cypress Pointe Health Campus - Buffalo chicken sliders and BBQ pulled pork

Cafe Terra Mediterranean Cuisine - Hummus, baba ganoush, gyro, rice, pita bread and baklava

Huey Magoos Chicken Tenders - Chicken tenders

La Fiesta - Pollo Cozumel, chicken or beef nachos and chicken or beef tacos

Slide Thru - Philly cheesesteak sliders and Saratoga chips

King Kold - Bacon cheddar burger and bratwurst

Tickets for the event are $20, which includes admission and 10 “food tickets” to use on samples from participating food vendors. Local businesses will also provide information, promotions and small goods for sale. Wine and beer will be available for purchase as well.

“We are excited to be able to open Melody up to the public for the Taste event this summer,” said owners Brent and Barb Fisher. “We have put a lot of improvements into the pool and now we have a chance to showcase it to non-members.”

Melody Pool & Swim Club is a private members-only swim club. The pool has been a part of the community since 1964.

If you would like to swim during the Taste of Northmont Food & Business Expo, it will cost $5 for non-members.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.northmontchamber.com or the chamber’s Facebook page.