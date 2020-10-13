Warped Wing downtown reopens after brief shutdown due to positive COVID-19 test

Warped Wing Brewing Company’s downtown Dayton tap room is reopening Tuesday, Oct. 13 after brief shutdown due to a staff member’s positive COVID-19 test.
“Thanks for your patience and support during this time we’ve been unexpectedly shut down,” Warped Wing’s owners said Tuesday afternoon in a post on the craft brewery’s Facebook page. “We look forward to seeing you downtown and serving tasty beers and food this evening!”
The Warped Wing Brewing Company had temporarily closed the downtown Dayton location after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post Friday on the brewery’s Facebook page.
The employee who tested positive worked in the taproom last on Thursday until noon when they were alerted that they were potentially exposed to the virus and “were immediately sent to get a test," according to the post. The post said the business was made aware of the positive test result Friday morning.
“Team and guest safety during this time is of the upmost importance to us here at the brewery,” the post said. “While we have taken careful precaution to provide a safe space for guests and team members alike, it’s important to us that we be fully transparent ...”
The recently opened Springboro Warped Wing location was not affected by the downtown Dayton temporary closure.