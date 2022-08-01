Women rule in Dayton filmmaker’s post-apocalyptic feature premiering this weekend

“There are certain fantastical elements to horror movies,” he said. “The characters are really fun. I don’t like violence. I like pro wrestling, but I like that it’s not real. I love the flamboyancy. I loved haunted houses as a kid. I just like being scared. I liked it before I knew I liked it.”

Explore Over 35 events to keep you busy throughout August in Dayton

While “THRUST” isn’t a horror movie, it is an exploitation film shot almost entirely in the Dayton area. Bonacore traveled around Dayton trying to find scenes that could be considered dystopian. For most Daytonians, there will be some familiar places throughout the film including old East Dayton factories.

“We were blessed with good locations and good weather,” he said. “What I liked about Dayton was that everyone was cool and accepting. They didn’t want payment or anything. That’s a struggle when you film in New York.”

Many actors in the movie as well as the bands that provided music are from Dayton.

On Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. the film’s kickoff party will be held at Yellow Cab Tavern, located at 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton. The event will feature Mike Hunchback, guitarist for Screeching Weasel and Weedghost, and Yikes A Band!, a duo from Yellow Springs.

Combined Shape Caption The new movie "THRUST" from Kettering resident Victor Bonacore premieres at Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs Saturday. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption The new movie "THRUST" from Kettering resident Victor Bonacore premieres at Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs Saturday. CONTRIBUTED

The aforementioned premiere will be held Saturday at 10 p.m. at the Little Art Theatre, 247 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs. The cast and crew will be in attendance. The film will also screen Sunday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. at The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. All screenings cost $5. Bonacore hopes to fill both theaters.

“I just hope the theaters are packed,” he said. “I want every seat filled with punks, weirdos and horror fanatics. I want people to come out and be entertained.”

Explore 12 noteworthy shows to see in August

The movie will screen later this year in other theaters around the country, and Bonacore has also submitted it to a couple of film festivals. Production on the movie started almost exactly one year ago, and Bonacore said it wouldn’t be possible without his crew.

“A lot of people put a lot of work into this,” he said. “I want to show what a true independent film is.”

For more information on the premiere or encore, visit www.littleart.com or www.neonmovies.com. For info about the kickoff party, visit www.yellowcabtavern.com.