Women rule in Dayton filmmaker’s post-apocalyptic feature premiering this weekend

Girls rule and boys drool in “THRUST,” a new film exploring a post-apocalyptic world where girl gangs reign. The project, directed by Kettering resident Victor Bonacore, is a 10-year venture in the making and will premiere Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs.
Bonacore, who hails from Long Island, New York, received permission to use a short story by Hannah Neurotica, which he turned into a script. The plot is about girl gangs out to get the one last man on Earth terrorizing people. Main characters Aloe and Vera set out to defeat Dirtbag Mike.
“I’m pretty progressive and liberal,” Bonacore said. “The movie is pro-female and pro-LGBTQ. There are also trans actors in the film. The tag line is ‘the end of men.’”
This isn’t Bonacore first foray in film. He’s acted in and directed several films and has always had a love for movie-making since he was a young kid. Making slasher films with ketchup used as fake blood in the backyard with his siblings is one of Bonacore’s notable memories.
“There are certain fantastical elements to horror movies,” he said. “The characters are really fun. I don’t like violence. I like pro wrestling, but I like that it’s not real. I love the flamboyancy. I loved haunted houses as a kid. I just like being scared. I liked it before I knew I liked it.”
While “THRUST” isn’t a horror movie, it is an exploitation film shot almost entirely in the Dayton area. Bonacore traveled around Dayton trying to find scenes that could be considered dystopian. For most Daytonians, there will be some familiar places throughout the film including old East Dayton factories.
“We were blessed with good locations and good weather,” he said. “What I liked about Dayton was that everyone was cool and accepting. They didn’t want payment or anything. That’s a struggle when you film in New York.”
Many actors in the movie as well as the bands that provided music are from Dayton.
On Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. the film’s kickoff party will be held at Yellow Cab Tavern, located at 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton. The event will feature Mike Hunchback, guitarist for Screeching Weasel and Weedghost, and Yikes A Band!, a duo from Yellow Springs.
The aforementioned premiere will be held Saturday at 10 p.m. at the Little Art Theatre, 247 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs. The cast and crew will be in attendance. The film will also screen Sunday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. at The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. All screenings cost $5. Bonacore hopes to fill both theaters.
“I just hope the theaters are packed,” he said. “I want every seat filled with punks, weirdos and horror fanatics. I want people to come out and be entertained.”
The movie will screen later this year in other theaters around the country, and Bonacore has also submitted it to a couple of film festivals. Production on the movie started almost exactly one year ago, and Bonacore said it wouldn’t be possible without his crew.
“A lot of people put a lot of work into this,” he said. “I want to show what a true independent film is.”
For more information on the premiere or encore, visit www.littleart.com or www.neonmovies.com. For info about the kickoff party, visit www.yellowcabtavern.com.
