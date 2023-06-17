WORTH THE DRIVE: Explore wildlife, wilderness at Cincinnati Nature Center

Looking to step away from the busy world and get in touch with nature? Look no further than the serene Cincinnati Nature Center, just an hour drive south of Dayton.

The Cincinnati Nature Center spans 1,800 acres of land in southwestern Ohio. The nonprofit is home to prairies, streams, forests, ponds and wetlands with two locations — Rowe Woods and Long Branch Farm and Trails — in Clermont County.

The Nature Center has several hiking trails that make for a well-spent day trip. Rowe Woods, located at 4949 Tealtown Road in Milford, has over 14 miles of trails, including paths that go through old forest growth. The Nature Center has a real-time mobile map that allows hikers to track the trail they are on, and dogs can join in on the hike as well.

The center has a long history of preserving and appreciating nature, dating back to its opening over five decades ago. It continues its efforts through research and education while continuing to conserve the land in the Cincinnati region.

On top of its mission to preserve the land, the Cincinnati Nature Center boasts activities for all ages to encourage visitors outdoors and fostering their own personal connections with nature. From turtle and fish feedings to strolls through wildflower fields, the center hosts dozens of daily, weekly and monthly activities for families to have fun and learn more about the world around them.

At Long Branch Farm and Trails, visitors can join in on the Family Make and Take to create their own elderflower syrup on Wednesday, June 28. Throughout June, visitors can learn all about “nature’s fireworks” with the center’s Firefly Evening program. Guided creek hikes, full moon walks and bat nights will bring guests up close with the wildlife and wilderness later in the summer.

Within the Nature Center at Rowe Woods is the Nature PlayScape, an area designed for children to interact and play unstructured with local natural habitats. The PlayScape protects delicate wildlife areas of the Nature Center while allowing children to play freely in a concentrated space.

Mark your calendars for a stop at the Cincinnati Nature Center for its annual Hoots and Hops events July 14 and Aug. 11. Guests 21 and older can join in on a nighttime trail exploration and sample beers from local craft breweries. Cincinnati-area restaurants will provide bites, and guest can learn more about the area’s wildlife, including the owl population. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Nature Center.

HOW TO GO

What: Hoots and Hops at the Cincinnati Nature Center

When: Friday, July 14 and Friday, Aug. 11 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Krippendorf Lodge, 4949 Tealtown Road in Milford

Cost: $45 per person

More Details: This event is for guests 21 and older. For additional details and to register, visit https://www.cincynature.org/things-to-do/hoots-and-hops/hoots-and-hops/.