Wright State’s ArtsGala tickets go on sale in March

Tickets for Wright State University’s 24th annual ArtsGala, slated Saturday, April 1, will go on sale Wednesday, March 1.
Student-made art, music, dance, theater and film will be on display for gala guests. The school’s premier arts event will include a visual art gallery, a cigar tent, dinner music and theatre performances, a dance concert, a photo portrait gallery, a senior thesis exhibition and a specialty tequila bar.
“ArtsGala promises a fantastic night of dining, socializing, and of course, incredible entertainment,” said Rebecca Foley, gala coordinator. “It is an honor to support scholarships for the fine arts students of Wright State University.”
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
The event serves as a major scholarship fundraiser as well as an arts showcase for fine and preforming arts students. The money raised through the gala goes toward maintaining Wright State’s arts programs and attracting and supporting students. The ArtsGala has raised nearly $3 million to fund around 800 scholarships in the last two decades of the event.
Guests can choose from three ticket packages: Patron, which includes one gala ticket and two drink tickets; Distinguished Patron, which includes one gala ticket, four drink tickets and recognition in the event program; and Grand Patron, which includes one gala ticket, four drink tickets, recognition in the event program, special invitation to the VIP reception prior to the gala and one ticket to a theatre performance.
HOW TO GO
What: Wright State University’s annual ArtsGala
When: Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m.
Where: Wright State University Creative Arts Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Fairborn
More Information and Tickets: https://www.wright.edu/artsgala
About the Author