Wright State’s ArtsGala tickets go on sale in March

Student-made art, music, dance, theater and film will be on display for gala guests. The school’s premier arts event will include a visual art gallery, a cigar tent, dinner music and theatre performances, a dance concert, a photo portrait gallery, a senior thesis exhibition and a specialty tequila bar.

“ArtsGala promises a fantastic night of dining, socializing, and of course, incredible entertainment,” said Rebecca Foley, gala coordinator. “It is an honor to support scholarships for the fine arts students of Wright State University.”