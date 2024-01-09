Young’s Jersey Dairy celebrates 155th birthday with special deals this weekend

$1.55 off all cones, burgers, deep fried breaded cheddar cheese curds, chedda cheese crispys, 4-packs of homemade buckeyes, 1/2 gallons of homemade ice cream and kid’s meals

A free souvenir Young’s 155th anniversary bottle included with a purchase of any burger, kid’s meal, cone or cheese curds, while supplies last

50 percent off Young’s cheese samplers featuring eight of their farmstead cheeses

$1.55 games of miniature golf and medium buckets of golf balls

“Our birthday only comes once a year,” Young’s Jersey Dairy’s website states. “Help us celebrate by stopping by and taking advantage of the good deals!”

Young’s Jersey Dairy, located at 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road in Yellow Springs, started in 1869 when relatives of the Young Family built a red barn. It has since became one of the biggest agriculture-based family attractions in the area.

In the 1940s, the Young Family started milking Jersey cows. Shortly after they began to sell the milk to the public.

“Our customers would come in and leave their empties and pick up a gallon and put 60 cents in a coffee can. It was the honor system,” co-owner Ben Young previously said.

In 1960, they opened their first real dairy store where they began dipping ice cream and offering other dairy products like cheese and snack foods. They also offered entertainment like free pony rides and customers could watch the cows get milked.

Through the years, the Young family has added on to the original red barn, opened the original Dairy Store and added various entertainment like miniature golf, a driving rage and batting cages.

Most recently, Young’s Jersey Dairy relocated its dairy store to a new state-of-the-art facility just a few hundred feet away from the original location. They have also announced plans to add a 36-foot carousel and an imagination space for children to a new building in the midst of construction. The carousel is expected to open this summer.

For more information about Young’s Jersey Dairy, visit www.youngsdairy.com or the farm’s Instagram or Facebook pages (@youngsdairy).