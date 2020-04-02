Amaha Sellassie on the old guard’s last stand, the power of people and the Above Ground Railroad

Don’t believe in the power of people?
Chances are you will after listening to "What Had Happened Was" podcast host Amelia Robinson's chat with Dayton social healer, community activist and sociologist Amaha Sellassie of Sinclair Community College.
>> RELATED: Amaha Sellassie Daytonian of the Week
The pair recorded this episode long before the coronavirus crisis drove people into their homes and threatened our very society, but it is a message that the community needs now.
Credit: Submitted by Amaha Sellassie
Amelia and Amaha, a leading force behind the Gem City Market, the West Dayton Strong campaign and other community initiatives, talk about the strength that helped Dayton through the tragedies of 2019 — the tornadoes, the mass shooting, the KKK rally, etc. — and which will surely be needed in the coming days.
>> Meet Amaha Sellassie ad Dayton’s other 2019 ‘Top 10 African-American Men’ of the year
Amaha explains the Above Ground Railroad, redlining’s impact on this city and why he believes in the power of people even when times are tough.
Credit: Rachel DB
ABOUT THE PODCAST
"What Had Happened Was" is a podcast for Dayton, powered by Dayton.com and recorded in the DATV studios. You won't believe the stories that come from right here. Host Amelia Robinson shares the best tales from the Gem City, Land of Funk and Birthplace of Aviation: Dayton, Ohio.
>> “What Had Happened Was...” podcast finalist for prestigious Marconi award
WHERE TO LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE
Listen to each show below or get the latest episodes delivered directly to you. Find the What Had Happened Was podcast and subscribe on Apple Podcast (iTunes), Google Play, Stitcher and other services. If you like what you hear, rate this podcast.
CATCH UP ON PAST EPISODES
EPISODE 56
Calm before an unprecedented storm: ER Doc Randy Marriott answers your coronavirus questions
EPISODE 55
Coronavirus in Ohio: “It might slow me down, but it might kill her,” daughter of nursing home patient says.
EPISODE 54
[‘This not a drill.’ Reporter Laura Bischoff explains dramatic steps Gov. Mike DeWine just took against coronavirus in Ohio]Edit Info
EPISODE 53
Jana Collier on the big breakup, pop-star dreams and the future of the Dayton Daily News
EPISODE 52
The ‘kick-ass’ women who gave Dayton Art Institute its shine
EPISODE 51
Comedian Megan Stalter on landing ‘National Lampoon Radio Hour’ and being booted out of a Dayton improv class
EPISODE 50
[‘This is my home, these are my people.’ Cloudy with a Chance of What Happened podcast with McCall Vrydaghs & Kirstie Zontini]Edit Info
EPISODE 49
Struggle, survival and strength 1 : Dayton shares stories from year of terror
EPISODE 48
Struggle, survival and strength 2 : Dayton shares stories from year of terror
EPISODE 47
Reporter Cornelius Frolik on the Dayton garage killings
EPISODE 46
Dion Green on pain, grief and fighting through darkness after Dayton mass shooting and tornadoes
EPISODE 45
Delusion, Delight and Drag: A deep dive into Ms. Demure’s mind
EPISODE 44
Tales of old-school murder in Dayton
EPISODE 43
Dayton’s ‘other Dave’ is behind the over-the-top pickup truck in the Oregon District
EPISODE 42
His only child was killed during the Dayton mass shooting. Now Mike Turner wants everyone to hug.
EPISODE 41
'One hell of a summer': Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley on Dave Chappelle, the mass shooting and the tornadoes
EPISODE 40
The story behind ‘American Factory’ with Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar
EPISODE 39
Live on the scene of Dayton’s mass shooting, reporters and witnesses recall what they saw and did
EPISODE 38
A funk in the freezer:’ We catch up with Keith Harrison of Faze-O, Dazz Band and Heatwave fame
EPISODE 37
Barrel House’s Sara and Gus Stathes’ beer-tastic adventure with kids, ferrets and Wu-Tang
EPISODE 36
“Almost civilized to barbaric,” Roger “Dean” Gillispie on 20 years in prison for rapes and kidnappings he did not commit
EPISODE 35
[‘All hell broke loose:’ McCall Vrydaghs on tracking 15 Dayton area tornadoes]Edit Info
EPISODE 34
Podcast: Meet Dayton Geek King Josh Lumpkin
EPISODE 33
[Karen Korn and Audra Sparks start a weed school ]Edit Info
EPISODE 32
Rob Lowe on growing up in Dayton: “It was an amazing time.”
EPISODE 31
[RuPaul’s Drag Race star Nina West on making faces and taking a stand in a town with zero cows]Edit Info
EPISODE 30
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wooed this woman with Whitman's chocolates when they were 12... and it worked
EPISODE 29
BATHTUB KILLER: A dead bride, a bathtub and justice that may not be blind