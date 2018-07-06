It’s National Fried Chicken Day! Top 10 spots to grab amazing fried chicken in Dayton

1. LILY’S BISTRO

Lily’s Bistro in the Oregon District offers up local, free-range, deep-fried goodness. Order up a 2-piece ($13) a 4-piece ($25) or an 8-piece ($45) meal and don’t forget to choose the scrumptious sides.

Choose from smoked white cheddar mac ‘n cheese; braised southern-style greens; creamy Ohio stoneground grits; potato & yuca fries; mashed potatoes with chicken gravy; loaded mashed potatoes with cheddar, bacon, and green onion; a house salad or green bean poriyal (coconut-curry stir-fried green beans)

Location: 329 E. Fifth St., Dayton

More info: www.lilysbistro.com or 937-723-7637

Tender, crispy wings from Benjamin's the Burger Master. Credit: Photo by Sheri Sine Credit: Photo by Sheri Sine

2. BENJAMIN’S THE BURGER MASTER

Benjamin’s may be famous for its burgers, but it also has some pretty tasty chicken. The burgers are amazing, and the soul food is off the charts.

Location: 1000 N. Main St., Dayton

More info: http://www.yelp.com/ or 937-223-8702

The dinning room at the Mel-O-Dee Restaurant. Bill Lackey/Staff Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

3. MEL-O-DEE RESTAURANT

This New Carlisle classic has been serving up home cooked meals since 1965. Their fried chicken is broasted as opposed to the country-fried chicken you might be attempting to conjure up. Broasting is a technique created and patented by the Broaster Company in Beloit, Wisconsin that uses a combination of pressure cooking and deep-frying the meat to create a crunchy outer coating that seals in the tender meat. Be sure to try their famous cole slaw when you order up a fabulous broasted chicken dinner they’ve been perfecting since 1965.

Location: 2350 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle

More info: www.melodeerestaurant.com or 937-849-1378

KD’s Kettering BBQ has succulent broasted chicken. STAFF

4. KD’S KETTERING BBQ

More succulent broasted chicken awaits at this Kettering destination. Pair it with sweet potato casserole and some hot bacon slaw and you will be making a plan for a return visit in your mind as you feast. The fried whitefish and deep fried oysters are also worth seeking out.

Location: 3911 Marshall Road, Dayton

More info: www.ketteringbarbequecarryout.com or 937-293-3592

5. LOVELY’S FARM MARKET

Now is the time to head to Springboro’s Lovely’s Farm Market & Country Cafe. Shop for fresh fruits and vegetables and stay for the home-cooked food including delicious Amish fried chicken and a variety of sandwiches. Finish your meal with a fresh slice of pie. You can thank us for the suggestion later.

Location: 330 E. Central Ave., Springboro

More info: www.lovelysfarmmarket.com or 937-748-3616

Chappy’s Chicken and Waffles.

6. CHAPPY’S SOCIAL HOUSE

Marinated 24 hours, hand battered and prepared to order, the fried chicken at Chappy’s will take 30 minutes, but it’s well worth the wait. The restaurant also has a chicken and waffle dish now available all day, every day. With a rockin’ beer list and large menu, this is a great place to head to if people in the party aren’t ready to celebrate the glory of fried chicken in the same way you are. Do people like that actually exist???

Location: 7880 Washington Village Drive, Washington Twp.

More info: www.chappyssocialhouse.com | (937)-439-9200

7. HICKORY BAR-B-Q

This classic supper club stop has a comfort food packed menu with a broasted chicken dish as a specialty option. The Hungarian cabbage roll recipe on the menu has been in the family over 100 years and should not be missed.

Location: 1082 Brown St., Dayton

More info: www.hickorybarbq.com or 937-228-5252

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has restaurants in the Dayton area.

8. RAISING CANE’S CHICKEN FINGERS

Raising Cane’s flaky, fried chicken tenders are a delight and there are three locations in the Dayton-area to find that tempting, signature taste. If delicious dipping sauce with your fried chicken is your thing, look no further. This fried chicken chain has got their sauce recipe DOWN. But we’ll let you decide.

Location: 1136 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Twp.; 4384 Indian Ripple Rd. in Beavercreek and 2755 Fairfield Commons in the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

More info: www.raisingcanes.com

Nashville Hot has a location in Austin Landing.

9. MIKE’S NASHVILLE HOT

This fried chicken joint serves it up hot and crispy. The golden brown outside is hand-breaded with just the right combination of spices. The chicken tenders are large and piled on toasty bread with pickles that pairs nicely. People who frequent this fried chicken stop also rave about their Hash Brown Casserole.

Location: 10655 Innovation Drive, Austin Landing

More info: www.mikesnashvillehot.com

A three piece combo at Krispy Krunchy Chicken. Bill Lackey/Staff

10. KRISPY KRUNCHY

Gas station fried chicken? Yep! And people SWEAR by it. This convenience store fried chicken chain established in 1989 has a basic-yet-delicious menu that will fill you up while you fill your tank. The franchise boasts their Cajun recipe as well as their buttery biscuits. If you’re on the hunt for some fried chicken, don’t rule out this dive!

Location: 3960 Far Hills Ave., Kettering and 3613 N. Main St., Dayton

More info: www.krispykrunchy.com