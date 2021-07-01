4 new restaurants opened in June and 4 more are coming soon — including a New Orleans influenced eatery

The new, downtown Dayton Flyboy’s Deli restaurant and bar opened June 26. Credit: Staff Credit: Staff

Flyboy’s Deli held a grand opening June 26 for its new downtown Dayton location.

Located at 219 N. Patterson Boulevard, on the ground floor of the CareSource building, Flyboy’s is situated directly next to the downtown Winans Chocolates & Coffee shop that opened at the start of 2020.

Though breakfast was recently discontinued at the Oakwood restaurant, the downtown shop will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Gionino’s Pizzeria

Gionino's Pizzeria has opened anther location in Kettering. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Gionino’s Pizzeria has opened its new Kettering restaurant, the second of its franchises in the Dayton area.

Gionino’s is at 4015 Far Hills Ave. in the Castle Hills Shopping Center across from the Town & Country Shopping Center. The new Kettering carryout and delivery restaurant will employ about 20 people.

In addition to pizza, Gionino’s serves Italiano Fried Chicken, along with subs, salads and wings.

Jaqua’s

A new restaurant, Jaquas, has opened at The Greene. STAFF/BONNIE MEIBERS

A new restaurant featuring stone-fired pizzas made from scratch and gourmet sandwiches is now open at The Greene Town Center.

Jaqua’s is located at 81 Magnolia Lane Suite 214 at The Greene, near Choe’s Asian Gourmet restaurant and across the street from Von Maur.

The restaurant will feature upscale American bistro food all made from scratch.

The restaurant will have a Sunday brunch featuring pancakes, waffles and omelets made ready to order. The menu the rest of the week has a little bit of everything, from mac-n-cheese bowls to flat breads to boozy milkshakes.

1 Eleven Flavor House

1Eleven Flavor House is opening in the 111 W. First St. office tower. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

1 Eleven Flavor House, a new restaurant in downtown Dayton, has opened.

The new restaurant primarily offers “comfort and Caribbean” cuisine, “in a relaxed but sophisticated atmosphere.” A full lineup of hand-crafted “Cocktails and Remedies” is also served, with drinks like the “Skin Tight — 111 Pina Colada” and the “Aint No Sunshine” featuring Uncle Nearest, Cognac, chocolate bitters and Irish cream.

“This is going to be one of the many great restaurants to visit in downtown Dayton,” said Demetrius Wright, general manager and part owner of 1 Eleven Flavor House in another Dayton Daily News report earlier this year.

COMING SOON

Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders

Florida-based, Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders is expanding its locations nationwide, including 20 new restaurants in the Columbus and Dayton area. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

A fast-growing chicken tender franchise is preparing to make a big debut in Ohio, including several in the Dayton market.

Florida-based Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders is expanding its locations nationwide, including 20 new restaurants in the Columbus and Dayton area.

The fast-casual restaurant specializes in chicken tenders combo meals, but also serves chicken sandwiches, wraps, salads, fries and several dipping sauce options.

Whit’s Frozen Custard

Whit's Frozen Custard, which has stores in 10 states, has plans to open a site on Ohio 48 in Centerville. FILE Credit: FILE Credit: FILE

The operator of a Dayton-area franchise of an Ohio-based business specializing in desserts says he is targeting a fall opening.

The proposed Whit’s Frozen Custard on Ohio 48 on the north end of Centerville’s Uptown district is awaiting final approvals, said franchise owner Jeffrey Neace.

Neace is redeveloping the vacant former service station at 199 N. Main St. into a community gathering spot with a large outdoor area and a vintage atmosphere.

The menu will feature a variety of sweet treats, hot dogs, sandwiches and chili, as well as no sugar, vegan and gluten free options, according to the Whit’s website.

Reza’s Roast

Reza’s Downtown: Fans of Reza’s Roast coffee will rejoice at news a second location will is planned in Beavercreek. (Source: Facebook)

A Wayne Avenue coffee shop that quickly became a downtown Dayton caffeine destination after opening in 2019 is preparing to open its second shop.

Reza’s is expected to open its second location sometime in September this year in Beavercreek. The new shop is located at 1474 N. Fairfield Rd. in the same building as IH Credit Union.

The new shop will be similar to the original café, though unlike Reza’s Downtown, the new shop will have a drive-thru. Inside seating will also be available, however, the emphasis will be on the drive-thru operation.

Backwater Voodoo

Eric and Maria the owners of Watermark restaurant in Miamisburg are planning to open Backwater Voodoo. STAFF FILE PHOTO Credit: Amelia Robinson Credit: Amelia Robinson

The new business will feature decor and a food menu influenced by the couple’s love for New Orleans as well as the city’s contribution to Tiki cocktail history and rebirth. Target date for the restaurant opening is Aug. 1. Once open, Backwater Voodoo will share the patio with Watermark.

The food menu at Backwater Voodoo will be specifically focused on New Orleans cuisine, with both Creole and Cajun favorites like shrimp and grits, as well as other flavorful bites like Chef Maria’s Spam sliders. The small plates will be tailored to complement the flavorful cocktail menu that will be a blend of classic Tiki cocktails such as the Zombie, Mai Tai, and Painkiller, as well as originals created by the bar team.

