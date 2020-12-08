Tender Mercy temporarily closes but offers cocktail gifting to support local organizations

In addition, the cocktail lounge at 607 E. Third St. has launched a fundraising campaign, “Gift the Holiday Spirit,” to benefit local non-profit organizations.

With each purchase of a gift-wrapped bottled cocktail now through Dec. 31, $5 will be donated to one of six organizations.

Buyers can choose for the gift to go to the YMCA Dayton, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Boys and Girls Club Dayton, The Rubi Girls, Dayton Young Black Professionals or the Dayton Contemporary.

Tender Mercy signature cocktail choices include the Rubi Slipper, BA Old Fashioned, Milk Punch, Garbage Sangria, First Cig and The Guy.

Ordering and pickup scheduling are made on the Tender Mercy website.

The gift-wrapped bottle is $35. Larger orders for a family or for corporate giving are also available.

Tender Mercy also has an expansive menu of signature cocktails, wine and beer, gift cards and merchandise to go on their site.