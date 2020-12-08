Tender Mercy temporarily closes but offers cocktail gifting to support local organizations

Tender Mercy, Dayton’s underground craft cocktail bar, is keeping the holiday spirit alive despite temporarily closing through the end of the year due to the pandemic.
“Through much consideration and even more concern, the team at Tender Mercy has collectively made the decision to temporarily suspend on-site operations through the holiday season,” the bar’s founders posted on their Facebook page Monday.
“While we appreciate the opportunity to offer our guests and our Dayton community an underground reprieve from the daily stresses of our current reality, we must prioritize health, safety, and social responsibility above all else.”
Tender Mercy’s owners said they will continue to offer to-go signature cocktails, gift cards and merchandise via its web site for pickup, “in an effort to maintain the financial health of our team and our business.” Holiday-themed additions will be made to the to-go cocktail menu over the coming days.
In addition, the cocktail lounge at 607 E. Third St. has launched a fundraising campaign, “Gift the Holiday Spirit,” to benefit local non-profit organizations.
With each purchase of a gift-wrapped bottled cocktail now through Dec. 31, $5 will be donated to one of six organizations.
Buyers can choose for the gift to go to the YMCA Dayton, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Boys and Girls Club Dayton, The Rubi Girls, Dayton Young Black Professionals or the Dayton Contemporary.
Tender Mercy signature cocktail choices include the Rubi Slipper, BA Old Fashioned, Milk Punch, Garbage Sangria, First Cig and The Guy.
Ordering and pickup scheduling are made on the Tender Mercy website.
The gift-wrapped bottle is $35. Larger orders for a family or for corporate giving are also available.
Tender Mercy also has an expansive menu of signature cocktails, wine and beer, gift cards and merchandise to go on their site.