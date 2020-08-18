Local brewery to release beer inspired by Ohio’s farming heritage

This virtual beer collaboration, called the Long-Distance High Five Gose, will be available at both breweries beginning on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m. Dayton residents can grab their Long-Distance High-Five Gose at Warped Wing Brewing Company, located at 26 Wyandot St. in Dayton, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Gose will be launched in both cans and draft at Warped Wing and in cans only at Land-Grant Brewing Company.