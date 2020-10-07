Lace up your running shoes to give back to Miami Valley hospice patients

This year, one of the biggest fundraisers for Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton is going virtual.
Now through Saturday, Oct. 24, Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton will be hosting its annual Remembrance Walk/Run as a virtual event to support the mission of the not-for-profit, community-based hospice that has served the Dayton region since 1978. Since the event is not an organized walk, participants can complete their run or walk on their own time within the next few weeks.
“Our mission is to celebrate the lives of those we have the privilege of serving by providing superior care and superior services to each patient and family,” said Sydney Truax, event organizer, in a news release. “Through community support, we are able to provide support services that are not covered by Medicare, Medicaid or private insurance to our patients and families facing life-limiting illnesses.”
Celebration of Life signs will be placed around the Memorial Garden Pond, located just off the north entrance driveway at Hospice of Dayton. Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton is located at 324 Wilmington Ave. in Dayton. Participants can view the signs at their leisure on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants can purchase a Celebration of Life sign for $15.
To register for the virtual run or walk, visit Hospice of Dayton’s website. Individual walkers will pay $25, individual teams of 10 people or more will pay $20, active military members and veterans will pay $20 and those 12 and under will pay $15 per person.
Proceeds from the virtual walk will help provide grief support at no cost to anyone in the community, complimentary services like massage, music and art therapy to patients and palliative care to patients whose chronic diseases are compromising their quality of life.
For more information about the event, visit Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton’s website or contact Sydney Truax by email at STruax@OhiosHospice.org or call her at 937-256-9507, ext. 2885.