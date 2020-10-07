Lace up your running shoes to give back to Miami Valley hospice patients

Now through Saturday, Oct. 24, Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton will be hosting its annual Remembrance Walk/Run as a virtual event to support the mission of the not-for-profit, community-based hospice that has served the Dayton region since 1978. Since the event is not an organized walk, participants can complete their run or walk on their own time within the next few weeks.

“Our mission is to celebrate the lives of those we have the privilege of serving by providing superior care and superior services to each patient and family,” said Sydney Truax, event organizer, in a news release. “Through community support, we are able to provide support services that are not covered by Medicare, Medicaid or private insurance to our patients and families facing life-limiting illnesses.”