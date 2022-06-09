ON THE PATIO: Here’s over 90 spots to enjoy outdoor dining in the Dayton region

Combined Shape Caption Mode X Tequila Bistro, a tequila bar with authentic Mexican food, has opened at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones Combined Shape Caption Mode X Tequila Bistro, a tequila bar with authentic Mexican food, has opened at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

A few like the new Submarine House in Kettering offer new patios to explore.

Others are tried and true and just as you remembered from years past. Many patios across the region have seen upgrades and improvements as owners continue to invest in their businesses with greater interest in outdoor dining due to the pandemic.

We have grouped several patio collections together that offer a heavy concentration of options in a small footprint followed by other patios scattered across town that are worth a visit.

As with all things, be sure to check websites for hours and details. If it’s a peak weekend, don’t forget to consider a reservation.

AUSTIN LANDING

BJ’s Restaurant

10563 Innovation Dr., Dayton

937-859-6000

www.bjsrestaurants.com/locations/oh/dayton

Combined Shape Caption The outdoor patio at Chuy’s at Austin Landing in Miami Twp. FILE Credit: MICHELLE FONG/STAFF Credit: MICHELLE FONG/STAFF Combined Shape Caption The outdoor patio at Chuy’s at Austin Landing in Miami Twp. FILE Credit: MICHELLE FONG/STAFF Credit: MICHELLE FONG/STAFF

Chuy’s

10445 Innovation Dr., Dayton

937-247-5450

www.chuys.com

ele cake Bistro & Wine Bar

3680 Rigby Rd, Miamisburg

937-384-2253

www.elecakeco.com/category/bistro

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

3500 Rigby Rd., Dayton

937-865-9355

https://miamisburg.firebirdsrestaurants.com

THE GREENE TOWN CENTER

bd’s Mongolian Grill

4488 Glengarry Dr, Beavercreek

937-427-1900

www.gomongo.com/stores/beavercreek-oh

Combined Shape Caption The patio at Brio was packed on a recent Sunday with diners enjoying the weather and the food. CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN Combined Shape Caption The patio at Brio was packed on a recent Sunday with diners enjoying the weather and the food. CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

Brio Tuscan Grille

4459 Cedar Park Drive, Beavercreek

937-429-7792

https://brioitalian.com/the_greene.html

Club Oceano

4429 Cedar Park Dr., Beavercreek

937-988-0909

www.cluboceanoseafood.com

Condado Tacos

4482 Glengarry Dr, Beavercreek

937-431-1242

https://condadotacos.com

Fleming’s

4432 Walnut St., Dayton

937-320-9548

www.flemingssteakhouse.com/locations/oh/dayton

Mode X Tequila Bistro

4492 Glengarry Dr., Beavercreek

937-988-0371

www.modextequilabistro.com

Pasha Grill

72 Plum St, Dayton

937-429-9000

pashagrill.com

The Pub

39 Greene Blvd, Beavercreek

937-320-1199

experiencethepub.com/beavercreek

DOWNTOWN DAYTON

2nd Street Market

600 E. Second St.

937-228-2088

www.metroparks.org/places-to-go/2nd-street-market

Bar Granada

5 W. Monument Ave.,Dayton

(937) 221-8310

www.bardayton.com

Basil’s on Market

312 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

(937) 818-4390

http://basilsonmarket.com/basils-dayton.php

Brixx Ice Company

500 E. First St., Dayton

(937) 222-2257

www.brixxicecompany.com

Canal Street Arcade & Deli

308 E. First St., Dayton

(937) 220-9333

https://canalstreetarcadeanddeli.weebly.com

Carmen’s Deli & Bistro

40 N. Main St., Dayton

(937) 610-9999

www.carmens-deli.com

Combined Shape Caption The Dayton Beer Company rooftop patio is an inviting spot. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption The Dayton Beer Company rooftop patio is an inviting spot. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Dayton Beer Company

41 Madison St., Dayton

937-228-2337

https://thedaytonbeerco.com

Local Cantina

503 E. First St., Dayton

(937) 999-4230

www.localcantina.com

Lock 27 Brewing Company

329 E. First St., Dayton

937-433-2739

https://lock27brewing.com

Mudlick Tap House

135 E. Second St., Dayton

937-895-4066

https://mudlicktaphouse.com

Table 33

130 W. Second St., Dayton

937-999-3070

www.table33dayton.com

THE OREGON DISTRICT

Belle of Dayton - Van Buren Room

122 Van Buren St., Dayton

937-250-1837

www.belleofdayton.com/vanburen

Blind Bob’s

430 E. Fifth St., Dayton

937-938-6405

http://blindbobs.com

Corner Kitchen

613 E. Fifth St., Dayton

937-938-5244

http://cornerkitchendayton.com

The Dublin Pub

300 Wayne Ave., Dayton

937-224-7822

www.dubpub.com

Franco’s Ristorante & La Taverna

824 E. Fifth St., Dayton

937-222-0204

www.francos-italiano.com

Combined Shape Caption The patio at Lily’s Bistro is among several outdoor dining spots in the Oregon District. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption The patio at Lily’s Bistro is among several outdoor dining spots in the Oregon District. CONTRIBUTED

Lily’s Bistro

329 E. Fifth St., Dayton

937-723-7637

www.lilysdayton.com

Oregon Express

336 E. Fifth St., Dayton

937-223-9205

www.new.oregonexpressdayton.com

Salar Restaurant & Lounge

410 E. Fifth St., Dayton

937-203-3999

https://salarrestaurant.com

Thai 9

11 Brown St., Dayton

937-222-3227

www.thai9restaurant.com/dinner.html

Troll Pub

216 Wayne Ave., Dayton

937-723-7709

www.trollpub.com/dayton

Trolley Stop

530 W. Fifth St., Dayton

937-461-1101

https://trolleystopdayton.com

Wheat Penny Oven & Bar

515 Wayne Ave., Dayton

937-496-5268

www.wheatpennydayton.com

Yellow Cab Tavern

700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

(937) 424 3870

www.yellowcabtavern.com

YELLOW SPRINGS

Mills Park Hotel

321 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

937-319-0400

www.millsparkhotel.com

Miguel’s Tacos

101 Corry St., Yellow Springs

937-319-0016

www.facebook.com/miguelstaco

Peach’s Grill

104 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

937-767-4850

www.peachsgrill.com

Combined Shape Caption The patio at Peach’s Bar and Grill in Yellow Springs. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption The patio at Peach’s Bar and Grill in Yellow Springs. CONTRIBUTED

Sunrise Cafe

259 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

937-767-7211

https://www.sunrisecafe.net

The Winds

215 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

937-767-1144

www.windscafe.com

Young’s Jersey Dairy

6880 Springfield Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs

937-325-0629

https://youngsdairy.com/the-dairy-store

Ye Olde Trail Tavern

228 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

937-767-7448

https://www.oldetrailtavern.com

REGIONAL PATIO DESTINATIONS

Agave & Rye

2 N. Market St., Troy

937-741-8226

https://agaveandrye.com

Backwater Voodoo

103 S. 2nd St., Miamisburg

937-949-0522

www.backwatervoodoo.com

Bargo’s

588 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville

937-999-1347

www.facebook.com/BargosGrillTap/

Bennett’s Publical

67 S. Main St., Miamisburg

937-866-4200

http://www.bennettspublical.com

Calypso Grill and Smokehouse

1535 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

937-767-9000

https://www.calypsogrill.net

Carillon Brewing Company

1000 Carillon Blvd, Dayton

937-910-0722

www.daytonhistory.org/visit/shop-dine/carillon-brewing-co

Carmel’s Southwest Grill

1025 Shroyer Rd., Dayton

937-294-1261

Caroline on the Square

5 S Market St., Troy

937-552-7676

thecarolineonthesquare.com

Carver’s Steaks & Chops

1535 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville

937-433-7099

https://carversdayton.com

Coco’s Bistro

250 Warren St., Dayton

937-228-2626

www.228coco.com

Coldwater Cafe

19 E. Main St., Tipp City

937-667-0007

https://coldwater-cafe.com

Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

760 N. Main St., Springboro

937-790-3450

https://crookedhandle.com

Double 18 Lounge

1818 Brown Street above Timothy’s Bar

937-222-7666

https://timothys-bar-grill.myshopify.com/pages/double-18-lounge-menu

El Meson

903 E. Dixie Dr., Dayton

937-859-8229

www.elmeson.net

Elsa’s Corner Cantina

6204 Wilmington Pike in the Sugarcreek Plaza

937-310-1373

www.elsas.net

Elsa’s Kettering Sports Grill

1216 E. Stroop Road, Kettering

937-294-9210

www.elsas.net

Combined Shape Caption Guests enjoying the patio at Eudora Brewing Company in Kettering. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam Combined Shape Caption Guests enjoying the patio at Eudora Brewing Company in Kettering. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Eudora Brewing Company

3022 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

937-723-6863

https://www.eudorabrewing.com

Fifth Street Brewpub

1600 E. 5th St., Dayton

937-443-0919

www.fifthstreetbrewpub.com

Flyboys Oakwood

2515 Far Hills Avenue, Oakwood

937-723-6135

http://flyboysdeli.com

Geez Grill and Pub

6061 Far Hills Ave., Centerville

937-439-0001

https://www.geezgrillandpub.com

Golden Lamb

27 S. Broadway St., Lebanon

513-932-5065

www.goldenlamb.com

Hairless Hare Brewery

738 W. National Rd., Vandalia

937-387-6476

www.hairlessharebrewery.com

Hammel House Restaurant and B&B

121 S. Main St., Waynesville

513-855-4044

http://hammelhousebb.com

Hank’s Local

2529 Patterson Rd., Dayton

937-254-7527

http://hankslocal.com

Haren’s Market

2 E. Main St., Troy

937-335-1399

www.instagram.com/harensmarket

Hidden Valley Orchards (HVO)

5474 North State Route 48, Lebanon

513-932-1869

www.hiddenvalleyorchards.com

Heather’s Coffee & Cafe

505 S. Main St., Springboro

937-550-9511

http://www.heatherscafe.com

Jimmie’s Ladder

11936 Brown St., Dayton

937-424-1784

www.jladder11.com

La Catrina

845 W. Market St., Troy

937-703-9041

www.lacatrinatroy.com

La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

836 W. Main St., Troy

937-335-6800

http://lafiestatroyoh.com

Little York Tavern & Pizza

4120 Little York Rd., Vandalia

937-890-6700

www.littleyorktavern.net

Lucky Star Brewery and Cantina

219 S. 2nd St., Miamisburg

937-866-2739

https://luckystarbrewery.com

Moeller Brew Barn

214 W. Main St., Troy

937-552-9430

www.moellerbrewbarn.com

Mother Stewart’s Brewing

102 W. Columbia St., Springfield

937-717-0618

www.motherstewartsbrewing.com

Mr. Boro’s Tavern

495 N. Main St., Springboro

937-806-3105

https://mrborostavern.com

Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia

937-372-3202

http://gotonicks.com

Old Scratch Pizza

812 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

937-331-5357

440 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville

937-886-4513

www.oldscratchpizza.com

Ron’s Pizza

1 S. Main St., Miamisburg

937-866-4321

https://ronspizza.com

South Park Tavern

1301 Wayne Ave., Dayton

937-813-7491southparktavern.com

Stella Bleu Bistro

20 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield

937-717-0478

www.stellableubistro.com

TJ Chumps

1100 East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn

12 East Linden Ave., Miamisburg

559 S. Main Street, Englewood

7050 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

www.tjchumps.com

Ray’s Wine Spirits Grill

8268 N. Main St., Clayton

937-890-0300

www.rayswinespiritsgrill.com

Rip Rap Roadhouse

6024 Rip Rap Rd., Dayton

937-236-4329

www.ripraproadhouse.com

Smiths’ Boathouse Restaurant

439 N. Elm St., Troy

937-335-3837

http://smithsboathouse.com

Submarine House

930 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

937-813-4189

https://submarinehouse.com

Village Family Restaurant

144 S. Main St., Waynesville

513-897-8835

https://villagefamilyrestaurant.com

The Wandering Griffin

3725 Presidential Dr., Beavercreek

937-956-5216

https://wanderinggriffin.com

Combined Shape Caption The patio at Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery in Springboro. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam Combined Shape Caption The patio at Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery in Springboro. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Warped Wing Barrel Room and Smokery

25 Wright Station Way, Springboro

937-222-7003

https://warpedwing.com/barrel-room-and-smokery

Watermark

20 S. 1st St., Miamisburg

937-802-0891

https://eatdrinkwatermark.com

Dayton Eats looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Share info about your menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of exciting outdoor spaces, new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at? E-mail Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with the information and we will work to include it in future coverage.

DAYTON EATS

Turn to us every Sunday in Life & Arts for the latest menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes, and culinary adventures brought to you by contributing writer Alexis Larsen. Bon appetite!

Did we miss you?

If you know of other great patios that didn’t make this list, send a message to alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with complete information and we will work to feature them in future coverage.