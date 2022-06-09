ON THE PATIO: Here’s over 90 spots to enjoy outdoor dining in the Dayton region

The June solstice — the official start of summer — will take place June 21.
Glorious summer is almost upon us and that means that patios all over the region have opened for some al fresco dining in dreamy weather.
Food always delivers a deeper satisfaction when paired with good weather and fresh air that can be enjoyed outside.
If it’s a good weather day it’s time to seek out a terrace, court, enclosure, piazza, deck or patio. Here’s a look at some fantastic patio stops that are worth seeking out to soak up some sumptuous outdoor dining this summer.
Some patios like Condado Tacos and Mode X Tequila Bistro at the Greene as well as Corner Kitchen in the Oregon District are back open after new ownership moved in and reopened with new concepts.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
A few like the new Submarine House in Kettering offer new patios to explore.
Others are tried and true and just as you remembered from years past. Many patios across the region have seen upgrades and improvements as owners continue to invest in their businesses with greater interest in outdoor dining due to the pandemic.
We have grouped several patio collections together that offer a heavy concentration of options in a small footprint followed by other patios scattered across town that are worth a visit.
As with all things, be sure to check websites for hours and details. If it’s a peak weekend, don’t forget to consider a reservation.
AUSTIN LANDING
BJ’s Restaurant
10563 Innovation Dr., Dayton
937-859-6000
www.bjsrestaurants.com/locations/oh/dayton
Credit: MICHELLE FONG/STAFF
Credit: MICHELLE FONG/STAFF
Chuy’s
10445 Innovation Dr., Dayton
937-247-5450
ele cake Bistro & Wine Bar
3680 Rigby Rd, Miamisburg
937-384-2253
www.elecakeco.com/category/bistro
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
3500 Rigby Rd., Dayton
937-865-9355
https://miamisburg.firebirdsrestaurants.com
THE GREENE TOWN CENTER
bd’s Mongolian Grill
4488 Glengarry Dr, Beavercreek
937-427-1900
www.gomongo.com/stores/beavercreek-oh
Brio Tuscan Grille
4459 Cedar Park Drive, Beavercreek
937-429-7792
https://brioitalian.com/the_greene.html
Club Oceano
4429 Cedar Park Dr., Beavercreek
937-988-0909
Condado Tacos
4482 Glengarry Dr, Beavercreek
937-431-1242
Fleming’s
4432 Walnut St., Dayton
937-320-9548
www.flemingssteakhouse.com/locations/oh/dayton
Mode X Tequila Bistro
4492 Glengarry Dr., Beavercreek
937-988-0371
Pasha Grill
72 Plum St, Dayton
937-429-9000
The Pub
39 Greene Blvd, Beavercreek
937-320-1199
experiencethepub.com/beavercreek
DOWNTOWN DAYTON
2nd Street Market
600 E. Second St.
937-228-2088
www.metroparks.org/places-to-go/2nd-street-market
Bar Granada
5 W. Monument Ave.,Dayton
(937) 221-8310
Basil’s on Market
312 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
(937) 818-4390
http://basilsonmarket.com/basils-dayton.php
Brixx Ice Company
500 E. First St., Dayton
(937) 222-2257
Canal Street Arcade & Deli
308 E. First St., Dayton
(937) 220-9333
https://canalstreetarcadeanddeli.weebly.com
Carmen’s Deli & Bistro
40 N. Main St., Dayton
(937) 610-9999
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Dayton Beer Company
41 Madison St., Dayton
937-228-2337
Local Cantina
503 E. First St., Dayton
(937) 999-4230
Lock 27 Brewing Company
329 E. First St., Dayton
937-433-2739
Mudlick Tap House
135 E. Second St., Dayton
937-895-4066
Table 33
130 W. Second St., Dayton
937-999-3070
THE OREGON DISTRICT
Belle of Dayton - Van Buren Room
122 Van Buren St., Dayton
937-250-1837
www.belleofdayton.com/vanburen
Blind Bob’s
430 E. Fifth St., Dayton
937-938-6405
Corner Kitchen
613 E. Fifth St., Dayton
937-938-5244
http://cornerkitchendayton.com
The Dublin Pub
300 Wayne Ave., Dayton
937-224-7822
Franco’s Ristorante & La Taverna
824 E. Fifth St., Dayton
937-222-0204
Lily’s Bistro
329 E. Fifth St., Dayton
937-723-7637
Oregon Express
336 E. Fifth St., Dayton
937-223-9205
www.new.oregonexpressdayton.com
Salar Restaurant & Lounge
410 E. Fifth St., Dayton
937-203-3999
Thai 9
11 Brown St., Dayton
937-222-3227
www.thai9restaurant.com/dinner.html
Troll Pub
216 Wayne Ave., Dayton
937-723-7709
Trolley Stop
530 W. Fifth St., Dayton
937-461-1101
Wheat Penny Oven & Bar
515 Wayne Ave., Dayton
937-496-5268
Yellow Cab Tavern
700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
(937) 424 3870
www.yellowcabtavern.com
YELLOW SPRINGS
Mills Park Hotel
321 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
937-319-0400
Miguel’s Tacos
101 Corry St., Yellow Springs
937-319-0016
Peach’s Grill
104 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
937-767-4850
Sunrise Cafe
259 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
937-767-7211
The Winds
215 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
937-767-1144
Young’s Jersey Dairy
6880 Springfield Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs
937-325-0629
https://youngsdairy.com/the-dairy-store
Ye Olde Trail Tavern
228 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
937-767-7448
https://www.oldetrailtavern.com
REGIONAL PATIO DESTINATIONS
Agave & Rye
2 N. Market St., Troy
937-741-8226
Backwater Voodoo
103 S. 2nd St., Miamisburg
937-949-0522
Bargo’s
588 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville
937-999-1347
www.facebook.com/BargosGrillTap/
Bennett’s Publical
67 S. Main St., Miamisburg
937-866-4200
http://www.bennettspublical.com
Calypso Grill and Smokehouse
1535 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
937-767-9000
Carillon Brewing Company
1000 Carillon Blvd, Dayton
937-910-0722
www.daytonhistory.org/visit/shop-dine/carillon-brewing-co
Carmel’s Southwest Grill
1025 Shroyer Rd., Dayton
937-294-1261
Caroline on the Square
5 S Market St., Troy
937-552-7676
Carver’s Steaks & Chops
1535 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville
937-433-7099
Coco’s Bistro
250 Warren St., Dayton
937-228-2626
Coldwater Cafe
19 E. Main St., Tipp City
937-667-0007
Crooked Handle Brewing Co.
760 N. Main St., Springboro
937-790-3450
https://crookedhandle.com
Double 18 Lounge
1818 Brown Street above Timothy’s Bar
937-222-7666
https://timothys-bar-grill.myshopify.com/pages/double-18-lounge-menu
El Meson
903 E. Dixie Dr., Dayton
937-859-8229
Elsa’s Corner Cantina
6204 Wilmington Pike in the Sugarcreek Plaza
937-310-1373
www.elsas.net
Elsa’s Kettering Sports Grill
1216 E. Stroop Road, Kettering
937-294-9210
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Eudora Brewing Company
3022 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
937-723-6863
Fifth Street Brewpub
1600 E. 5th St., Dayton
937-443-0919
Flyboys Oakwood
2515 Far Hills Avenue, Oakwood
937-723-6135
Geez Grill and Pub
6061 Far Hills Ave., Centerville
937-439-0001
https://www.geezgrillandpub.com
Golden Lamb
27 S. Broadway St., Lebanon
513-932-5065
Hairless Hare Brewery
738 W. National Rd., Vandalia
937-387-6476
Hammel House Restaurant and B&B
121 S. Main St., Waynesville
513-855-4044
Hank’s Local
2529 Patterson Rd., Dayton
937-254-7527
Haren’s Market
2 E. Main St., Troy
937-335-1399
www.instagram.com/harensmarket
Hidden Valley Orchards (HVO)
5474 North State Route 48, Lebanon
Heather’s Coffee & Cafe
505 S. Main St., Springboro
937-550-9511
Jimmie’s Ladder
11936 Brown St., Dayton
937-424-1784
La Catrina
845 W. Market St., Troy
937-703-9041
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant
836 W. Main St., Troy
937-335-6800
Little York Tavern & Pizza
4120 Little York Rd., Vandalia
937-890-6700
Lucky Star Brewery and Cantina
219 S. 2nd St., Miamisburg
937-866-2739
Moeller Brew Barn
214 W. Main St., Troy
937-552-9430
Mother Stewart’s Brewing
102 W. Columbia St., Springfield
937-717-0618
Mr. Boro’s Tavern
495 N. Main St., Springboro
937-806-3105
Nick’s Restaurant
1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia
937-372-3202
Old Scratch Pizza
812 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
937-331-5357
440 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville
937-886-4513
Ron’s Pizza
1 S. Main St., Miamisburg
937-866-4321
South Park Tavern
1301 Wayne Ave., Dayton
937-813-7491southparktavern.com
Stella Bleu Bistro
20 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield
937-717-0478
www.stellableubistro.com
TJ Chumps
1100 East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn
12 East Linden Ave., Miamisburg
559 S. Main Street, Englewood
7050 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
Ray’s Wine Spirits Grill
8268 N. Main St., Clayton
937-890-0300
Rip Rap Roadhouse
6024 Rip Rap Rd., Dayton
937-236-4329
Smiths’ Boathouse Restaurant
439 N. Elm St., Troy
937-335-3837
Submarine House
930 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
937-813-4189
Village Family Restaurant
144 S. Main St., Waynesville
513-897-8835
https://villagefamilyrestaurant.com
The Wandering Griffin
3725 Presidential Dr., Beavercreek
937-956-5216
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Warped Wing Barrel Room and Smokery
25 Wright Station Way, Springboro
937-222-7003
https://warpedwing.com/barrel-room-and-smokery
Watermark
20 S. 1st St., Miamisburg
937-802-0891
Dayton Eats looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Share info about your menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of exciting outdoor spaces, new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at? E-mail Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with the information and we will work to include it in future coverage.
DAYTON EATS
Turn to us every Sunday in Life & Arts for the latest menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes, and culinary adventures brought to you by contributing writer Alexis Larsen. Bon appetite!
Did we miss you?
If you know of other great patios that didn’t make this list, send a message to alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with complete information and we will work to feature them in future coverage.
About the Author