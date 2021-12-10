dayton logo
Best of Dayton 2021 winners: Arts, Entertainment and Music

The Rose Music Center at The Heights just launched its third concert season.

And now, the Best of Dayton winners!

Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 100 contests and more than 277,000 votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Arts, Entertainment and Music category:

Best Arcade/Gaming

Winner:

Canal Street Arcade and Deli

Second place:

Scene75 Entertainment Center

Third place:

DK Effect

Honorable mention:

Connect E-Sports

Best Art Gallery

Winner:

Dayton Art Institute

Second place:

Front Street

Third place:

The Contemporary Dayton

Best Bowling Alley

Winner:

Poelking Woodman Lanes

Second place:

Beaver Vu Bowl

Third place:

Marian Lanes

Best Coffeehouse

Winner:

Ghostlight Coffee

Second place:

Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar

Third place:

Reza's

Honorable mention:

Press Coffee Bar

Best Comedy Club

Winner:

Wiley's Comedy Club

Second place:

Funny Bone

Third place:

The Black Box Improv Theater

Best Concert Venue

Winner:

Rose Music Center at The Heights

Second place:

Fraze Pavilion

Third place:

Levitt Pavilion Dayton

Best Dance Club

Winner:

Yellow Rose Nightclub

Second place:

Bar Granada

Third place:

Julia's Nite Club

Best Dance Group

Winner:

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

Second place:

Funk Lab Dance Center

Third place:

Richens/Timm Academy of Irish Dance

Best Festival

Winner:

Oktoberfest - Dayton Art Institute

Second place:

Dayton Celtic Festival

Third place:

Hispanic Heritage Festival

Best Food Festival

Winner:

Dayton Greek Festival

Second place:

Ohio Sauerkraut Festival

Third place:

Hispanic Heritage Festival

Best Golf Course

Winner:

NCR Country Club

Second place:

Heatherwoode Golf Club

Third place:

Yankee Trace

Best Karaoke

Winner:

Soft Rock Cafe

Second place:

The Stage Door

Third place:

DJ Songz

Best Local Band or Musician

Winner:

Dayton Salsa Project

Second place:

Team Void

Third place:

Electro Magnetic Pulse

Best Local Podcast

Winner:

Fly With Us

Second place:

The Brohio Podcast

Third place:

Tears, Tides, and Transformation

Best Local Theater Group

Winner:

The Human Race Theatre Company

Second place:

The Black Box Improv Theater

Third place:

Dayton Playhouse

Honorable mention:

Dayton Theatre Guild

Best Museum

Winner:

National Museum of the US Air Force

Second place:

Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

Third place:

Dayton Art Institute

Best Oktoberfest Celebration

Winner:

Dayton Art Institute

Second place:

Dayton Liederkranz-Turner

Third place:

Springboro Oktoberfest

Best Patio

Winner:

The Trolley Stop

Second place:

Lily's Dayton

Third place:

Nick's Restaurant

Best Place to Hear Live Music

Winner:

Rose Music Center at The Heights

Second place:

Levitt Pavilion Dayton

Third place:

Yellow Cab Tavern

Best Place to Play Pool

Winner:

Kings Table Bar & Grill

Second place:

Southern Belle Tavern

Third place:

Bock Family Brewing

