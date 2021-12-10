Best of Dayton 2021 winners: Arts, Entertainment and Music

And now, the Best of Dayton winners!
Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 100 contests and more than 277,000 votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Arts, Entertainment and Music category:
Best of Dayton 2021 winners:
Best Arcade/Gaming
Winner:
Canal Street Arcade and Deli
Second place:
Scene75 Entertainment Center
Third place:
DK Effect
Honorable mention:
Connect E-Sports
Best Art Gallery
Winner:
Dayton Art Institute
Second place:
Front Street
Third place:
The Contemporary Dayton
Best Bowling Alley
Winner:
Poelking Woodman Lanes
Second place:
Beaver Vu Bowl
Third place:
Marian Lanes
Best Coffeehouse
Winner:
Ghostlight Coffee
Second place:
Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar
Third place:
Reza's
Honorable mention:
Press Coffee Bar
Best Comedy Club
Winner:
Wiley's Comedy Club
Second place:
Funny Bone
Third place:
The Black Box Improv Theater
Best Concert Venue
Winner:
Rose Music Center at The Heights
Second place:
Fraze Pavilion
Third place:
Levitt Pavilion Dayton
Best Dance Club
Winner:
Yellow Rose Nightclub
Second place:
Bar Granada
Third place:
Julia's Nite Club
Best Dance Group
Winner:
Dayton Contemporary Dance Company
Second place:
Funk Lab Dance Center
Third place:
Richens/Timm Academy of Irish Dance
Best Festival
Winner:
Oktoberfest - Dayton Art Institute
Second place:
Dayton Celtic Festival
Third place:
Hispanic Heritage Festival
Best Food Festival
Winner:
Dayton Greek Festival
Second place:
Ohio Sauerkraut Festival
Third place:
Hispanic Heritage Festival
Best Golf Course
Winner:
NCR Country Club
Second place:
Heatherwoode Golf Club
Third place:
Yankee Trace
Best Karaoke
Winner:
Soft Rock Cafe
Second place:
The Stage Door
Third place:
DJ Songz
Best Local Band or Musician
Winner:
Dayton Salsa Project
Second place:
Team Void
Third place:
Electro Magnetic Pulse
Best Local Podcast
Winner:
Fly With Us
Second place:
The Brohio Podcast
Third place:
Tears, Tides, and Transformation
Best Local Theater Group
Winner:
The Human Race Theatre Company
Second place:
The Black Box Improv Theater
Third place:
Dayton Playhouse
Honorable mention:
Dayton Theatre Guild
Best Museum
Winner:
National Museum of the US Air Force
Second place:
Boonshoft Museum of Discovery
Third place:
Dayton Art Institute
Best Oktoberfest Celebration
Winner:
Dayton Art Institute
Second place:
Dayton Liederkranz-Turner
Third place:
Springboro Oktoberfest
Best Patio
Winner:
The Trolley Stop
Second place:
Lily's Dayton
Third place:
Nick's Restaurant
Best Place to Hear Live Music
Winner:
Rose Music Center at The Heights
Second place:
Levitt Pavilion Dayton
Third place:
Yellow Cab Tavern
Best Place to Play Pool
Winner:
Kings Table Bar & Grill
Second place:
Southern Belle Tavern
Third place:
Bock Family Brewing