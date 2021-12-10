dayton logo
Best of Dayton 2021 winners: People and Places

What to Know
1 hour ago

And now, the Best of Dayton winners!

Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 100 contests and more than 277,000 votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the People and Places category.

Best Bartender

Winner:

Matt Ross, The Barrel House

Second place:

Kailey Ketterer, Red Carpet Tavern

Third place:

Randi Hamblin, Kings Point Pub

Best Dayton landmark

Winner:

Carillon Historical Park

Second place:

National Museum of the US Air Force

Third place:

Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum

Best Local Artist

Winner:

Leslea Hipp

Second place:

Ed Pittman

Third place:

Kelsey Wolford

Best Local Celebrity

Winner:

Dave Chappelle

Second place:

Rev. Cool

Third place:

Couple of Quinns

Best Local Photographer

Winner:

Jan Underwood

Second place:

Kevin Lush Photography

Third place:

Jess Rene' Photos

Best Place to Get Your Adrenaline Pumping

Winner:

Mike's Bike Park

Second place:

Femme Fatale Dayton

Third place:

Surf Dayton

Best Place to Take a Date

Winner:

Tender Mercy

Second place:

Salar Restaurant and Lounge

Third place:

The Barrel House

Best Realtor

Winner:

Kunal Patel Group

Second place:

Mark Ryan Group

Third place:

Jill Aldineh Team

Best Tattoo Artist

Winner:

Justin Barbarino, Black Cloud Tattoo Co.

Second place:

Donta'e Foster, White Anvil Tattoo

Third place:

Caleb Neff, Blacklist Tattoo

Best View of Dayton

Winner:

Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum

Second place:

Dayton Art Institute

Third place:

RiverScape MetroPark

