Best of Dayton 2021 winners: People and Places

And now, the Best of Dayton winners!
Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 100 contests and more than 277,000 votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the People and Places category.
Best of Dayton 2021 winners:
Best Bartender
Winner:
Matt Ross, The Barrel House
Second place:
Kailey Ketterer, Red Carpet Tavern
Third place:
Randi Hamblin, Kings Point Pub
Best Dayton landmark
Winner:
Carillon Historical Park
Second place:
National Museum of the US Air Force
Third place:
Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum
Best Local Artist
Winner:
Leslea Hipp
Second place:
Ed Pittman
Third place:
Kelsey Wolford
Best Local Celebrity
Winner:
Dave Chappelle
Second place:
Rev. Cool
Third place:
Couple of Quinns
Best Local Photographer
Winner:
Jan Underwood
Second place:
Kevin Lush Photography
Third place:
Jess Rene' Photos
Best Place to Get Your Adrenaline Pumping
Winner:
Mike's Bike Park
Second place:
Femme Fatale Dayton
Third place:
Surf Dayton
Best Place to Take a Date
Winner:
Tender Mercy
Second place:
Salar Restaurant and Lounge
Third place:
The Barrel House
Best Realtor
Winner:
Kunal Patel Group
Second place:
Mark Ryan Group
Third place:
Jill Aldineh Team
Best Tattoo Artist
Winner:
Justin Barbarino, Black Cloud Tattoo Co.
Second place:
Donta'e Foster, White Anvil Tattoo
Third place:
Caleb Neff, Blacklist Tattoo
Best View of Dayton
Winner:
Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum
Second place:
Dayton Art Institute
Third place:
RiverScape MetroPark