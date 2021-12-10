dayton logo
X

Best of Dayton 2021 winners: Bars, Breweries and Nightlife

What to Know
1 hour ago

And now, the Best of Dayton winners!

Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 100 contests and more than 277,000 votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Bars, Breweries and Nightlife category.

Best Bar Bathroom

Winner:

The Barrel House

Second place:

Bock Family Brewing

Third place:

Mack's Tavern

Best Beer, Wine or Liquor Shop

Winner:

Arrow Wine & Spirits

Second place:

The Barrel House

Third place:

Ray's Wine Spirits Grill

Best Bloody Mary

Winner:

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Second place:

Mack's Tavern

Third place:

Florentine Restaurant

Best Cocktails

Winner:

The Century Bar

Second place:

Tender Mercy

Third place:

Van Buren Room

Best Craft Beer Bar

Winner:

Warped Wing Brewing Company

Second place:

The Barrel House

Third place:

Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

Best Dive Bar

Winner:

Mack's Tavern

Second place:

King's Point Pub

Third place:

The Barrel

Best Gay Bar

Winner:

MJ's on Jefferson

Second place:

The Stage Door

Third place:

Right Corner Bar

Best Happy Hour

Winner:

The Trolley Stop

Second place:

Mack's Tavern

Third place:

King's Point Pub

Best Local Brewery

Winner:

Warped Wing Brewing Company

Second place:

Alematic Artisan Ales

Third place:

Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

Best Margarita

Winner:

Elsa's Mexican Restaurant

Second place:

El Meson

Third place:

Carmel's Bar & Grill

Honorable mention:

El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill

Best Pub

Winner:

Dublin Pub

Second place:

Fifth Street Brewpub

Third place:

The Pub Beavercreek

Best Sports Bar

Winner:

Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill

Second place:

Roosters

Third place:

Bennett's Publical

Friendliest Restaurant/Bar Staff

Winner:

The Barrel House

Second place:

Bock Family Brewing

Third place:

Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

In Other News
1
Best of Dayton 2021 winners: Arts, Entertainment and Music
2
Best of Dayton 2021 winners: Shopping, Gifts and Services
3
Best of Dayton 2021 winners: Food, Restaurants and Dining
4
BEST OF DAYTON: What to know about the winners in 2021
5
Best of Dayton 2021 winners: People and Places
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top