Best of Dayton 2021 winners: Food, Restaurants and Dining

And now, the Best of Dayton winners!
Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 100 contests and more than 277,000 votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Food, Restaurants and Dining category.
Best of Dayton 2021 winners:
Best Appetizer
Winner:
Cooper's Hawk Southwestern Eggrolls
Second place:
Bullwinkle's Hash Puppies
Third place:
Bennett's Publical Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos
Best Asian Food
Winner:
Thai 9
Second place:
China Cottage
Third place:
Sky Asian Cuisine
Honorable mention:
Shen's Szechuan & Sushi
Best Bakery
Winner:
ele Cake Co.
Second place:
Boosalis Baking and Cafe
Third place:
Ashley's Pastry Shop
Honorable mention:
RachelBakes & Co
Honorable mention:
The Neighborhood Nest
Best BBQ
Winner:
City Barbeque
Second place:
Company 7 BBQ
Third place:
Fatback's Barbecue
Best Breakfast
Winner:
The Blue Berry Cafe
Second place:
Tank's Bar and Grill
Third place:
First Watch
Best Brunch
Winner:
The Blue Berry Cafe
Second place:
Another Broken Egg Cafe
Third place:
Lily's Dayton
Honorable mention:
First Watch
Best Burger
Winner:
Slyder's Tavern
Second place:
McNasty's
Third place:
Crooked Handle Brewing Co.
Best Cheap Eats
Winner:
The Root Beer Stande
Second place:
Slyder's Tavern
Third place:
Victor's Taco Shop
Best Chicken Sandwich
Winner:
Chick-fil-A
Second place:
Nick's Restaurant
Third place:
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
Best Chili
Winner:
Tank's Bar and Grill
Second place:
Skyline Chili
Third place:
Geez Grill & Pub
Best Chinese Food
Winner:
China Cottage
Second place:
CJ Chan
Third place:
Shen's Szechuan & Sushi
Best Chocolates
Winner:
Esther Price Candies
Second place:
Winans Chocolate + Coffee
Third place:
Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe
Best Deli/Sandwich Shop
Winner:
Flyboy's Deli
Second place:
Canal Street Arcade and Deli
Third place:
Charlie's Deli & Catering
Best Diner
Winner:
Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering
Second place:
Hasty Tasty Pancake House
Third place:
George's Family Restaurant
Honorable mention:
416 Diner
Best Donuts
Winner:
Bill's Donut Shop
Second place:
Stan the Donut Man
Third place:
Jim's Donut Shop
Honorable mention:
Bear Creek Donuts
Honorable mention:
The Donut Haus Bakery
Best Family Restaurant
Winner:
Christopher's Restaurant & Catering
Second place:
Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering
Third place:
George's Family Restaurant
Best Fine Dining
Winner:
Pine Club
Second place:
Oakwood Club
Third place:
Club Oceano Seafood & Bar
Best Food Truck
Winner:
Zombie Dogz
Second place:
McNasty's Food Truck
Third place:
Pizza Bandit
Honorable mention:
What The Taco
Best French Fries
Winner:
Five Guys
Second place:
Penn Station East Coast Subs
Third place:
Loose Ends Brewing
Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
Winner:
Nick's Restaurant
Second place:
Christopher's Restaurant & Catering
Third place:
Florentine Restaurant
Best Ice Cream
Winner:
Young's Jersey Dairy
Second place:
Graeter's Ice Cream
Third place:
Ritter's Frozen Custard
Honorable mention:
Jubie's Creamery
Best Indian Restaurant
Winner:
Amar India Restaurant
Second place:
Jeet India Restaurant
Third place:
Ajanta India Restaurant
Honorable mention:
India Chaat Cafe & Curry Out
Best Italian Restaurant
Winner:
Mamma DiSalvo's
Second place:
Jimmy's Italian Kitchen
Third place:
Franco's
Best Mexican Food
Winner:
Taqueria Mixteca
Second place:
El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill
Third place:
El Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant
Best Old-School Restaurant
Winner:
Pine Club
Second place:
Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering
Third place:
Florentine Restaurant
Best Pizza Restaurant
Winner:
Marion's Piazza
Second place:
Old Scratch Pizza & Beer
Third place:
Joe's Pizzeria
Honorable mention:
Pizza Bandit
Best Place for a Business Lunch
Winner:
Coco's Bistro
Second place:
Flyboy's Deli
Third place:
Florentine Restaurant
Best Restaurant at Austin Landing
Winner:
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
Second place:
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
Third place:
ele Cake Co
Best Restaurant at The Greene
Winner:
Pasha Grill
Second place:
Condado Tacos
Third place:
Club Oceano Seafood & Bar
Best Restaurant for a Large Group
Winner:
Marion's Piazza
Second place:
Geez Grill and Pub
Third place:
Club Oceano Seafood & Bar
Best Restaurant in the Oregon District
Winner:
Jay's Seafood
Second place:
Thai 9
Third place:
Salar Restaurant and Lounge
Best Restaurant in Yellow Springs
Winner:
Winds Cafe
Second place:
Peach's Grill
Third place:
Sunrise Cafe
Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner
Winner:
Pine Club
Second place:
Marion's Piazza
Third place:
Florentine Restaurant
Best Sandwich
Winner:
Cuban - McNasty's Food Truck
Second place:
The Liberty Reuben - Flyboys Deli
Third place:
War Pig - The Drunken Waffle
Best Square-Cut Pizza
Winner:
Marion's Piazza
Second place:
Joe's Pizzeria
Third place:
Cassano's Pizza King
Best Steak
Winner:
Pine Club
Second place:
Oakwood Club
Third place:
The Paragon Supper Club
Best Sushi
Winner:
Thai 9
Second place:
Kabuki Restaurant & Sushi Bar
Third place:
Sky Asian Cuisine
Honorable mention:
Ozu852
Best Taco
Winner:
Taqueria Mixteca
Second place:
Victor's Taco Shop
Third place:
What The Taco
Best Thai Food
Winner:
Thai 9
Second place:
Massaman Thai Cuisine
Third place:
Singha Thai
Best Wings
Winner:
Roosters
Second place:
Nick's Restaurant
Third place:
Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill
Honorable mention:
Crooked Handle Brewing Co.
Most Romantic Restaurant
Winner:
Salar Restaurant and Lounge
Second place:
Oakwood Club
Third place:
The Paragon Supper Club