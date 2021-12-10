dayton logo
Best of Dayton 2021 winners: Food, Restaurants and Dining

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption
Here's how Marion's makes its Super Cheese Pizza.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

What to Know
1 hour ago

And now, the Best of Dayton winners!

Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 100 contests and more than 277,000 votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Food, Restaurants and Dining category.

Best Appetizer

Winner:

Cooper's Hawk Southwestern Eggrolls

Second place:

Bullwinkle's Hash Puppies

Third place:

Bennett's Publical Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

Best Asian Food

Winner:

Thai 9

Second place:

China Cottage

Third place:

Sky Asian Cuisine

Honorable mention:

Shen's Szechuan & Sushi

Best Bakery

Winner:

ele Cake Co.

Second place:

Boosalis Baking and Cafe

Third place:

Ashley's Pastry Shop

Honorable mention:

RachelBakes & Co

Honorable mention:

The Neighborhood Nest

Best BBQ

Winner:

City Barbeque

Second place:

Company 7 BBQ

Third place:

Fatback's Barbecue

Best Breakfast

Winner:

The Blue Berry Cafe

Second place:

Tank's Bar and Grill

Third place:

First Watch

Best Brunch

Winner:

The Blue Berry Cafe

Second place:

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Third place:

Lily's Dayton

Honorable mention:

First Watch

Best Burger

Winner:

Slyder's Tavern

Second place:

McNasty's

Third place:

Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

Best Cheap Eats

Winner:

The Root Beer Stande

Second place:

Slyder's Tavern

Third place:

Victor's Taco Shop

Best Chicken Sandwich

Winner:

Chick-fil-A

Second place:

Nick's Restaurant

Third place:

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Best Chili

Winner:

Tank's Bar and Grill

Second place:

Skyline Chili

Third place:

Geez Grill & Pub

Best Chinese Food

Winner:

China Cottage

Second place:

CJ Chan

Third place:

Shen's Szechuan & Sushi

Best Chocolates

Winner:

Esther Price Candies

Second place:

Winans Chocolate + Coffee

Third place:

Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe

Best Deli/Sandwich Shop

Winner:

Flyboy's Deli

Second place:

Canal Street Arcade and Deli

Third place:

Charlie's Deli & Catering

Best Diner

Winner:

Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering

Second place:

Hasty Tasty Pancake House

Third place:

George's Family Restaurant

Honorable mention:

416 Diner

Best Donuts

Winner:

Bill's Donut Shop

Second place:

Stan the Donut Man

Third place:

Jim's Donut Shop

Honorable mention:

Bear Creek Donuts

Honorable mention:

The Donut Haus Bakery

Best Family Restaurant

Winner:

Christopher's Restaurant & Catering

Second place:

Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering

Third place:

George's Family Restaurant

Best Fine Dining

Winner:

Pine Club

Second place:

Oakwood Club

Third place:

Club Oceano Seafood & Bar

Best Food Truck

Winner:

Zombie Dogz

Second place:

McNasty's Food Truck

Third place:

Pizza Bandit

Honorable mention:

What The Taco

Best French Fries

Winner:

Five Guys

Second place:

Penn Station East Coast Subs

Third place:

Loose Ends Brewing

Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

Winner:

Nick's Restaurant

Second place:

Christopher's Restaurant & Catering

Third place:

Florentine Restaurant

Best Ice Cream

Winner:

Young's Jersey Dairy

Second place:

Graeter's Ice Cream

Third place:

Ritter's Frozen Custard

Honorable mention:

Jubie's Creamery

Best Indian Restaurant

Winner:

Amar India Restaurant

Second place:

Jeet India Restaurant

Third place:

Ajanta India Restaurant

Honorable mention:

India Chaat Cafe & Curry Out

Best Italian Restaurant

Winner:

Mamma DiSalvo's

Second place:

Jimmy's Italian Kitchen

Third place:

Franco's

Best Mexican Food

Winner:

Taqueria Mixteca

Second place:

El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill

Third place:

El Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant

Best Old-School Restaurant

Winner:

Pine Club

Second place:

Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering

Third place:

Florentine Restaurant

Best Pizza Restaurant

Winner:

Marion's Piazza

Second place:

Old Scratch Pizza & Beer

Third place:

Joe's Pizzeria

Honorable mention:

Pizza Bandit

Best Place for a Business Lunch

Winner:

Coco's Bistro

Second place:

Flyboy's Deli

Third place:

Florentine Restaurant

Best Restaurant at Austin Landing

Winner:

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Second place:

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

Third place:

ele Cake Co

Best Restaurant at The Greene

Winner:

Pasha Grill

Second place:

Condado Tacos

Third place:

Club Oceano Seafood & Bar

Best Restaurant for a Large Group

Winner:

Marion's Piazza

Second place:

Geez Grill and Pub

Third place:

Club Oceano Seafood & Bar

Best Restaurant in the Oregon District

Winner:

Jay's Seafood

Second place:

Thai 9

Third place:

Salar Restaurant and Lounge

Best Restaurant in Yellow Springs

Winner:

Winds Cafe

Second place:

Peach's Grill

Third place:

Sunrise Cafe

Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner

Winner:

Pine Club

Second place:

Marion's Piazza

Third place:

Florentine Restaurant

Best Sandwich

Winner:

Cuban - McNasty's Food Truck

Second place:

The Liberty Reuben - Flyboys Deli

Third place:

War Pig - The Drunken Waffle

Best Square-Cut Pizza

Winner:

Marion's Piazza

Second place:

Joe's Pizzeria

Third place:

Cassano's Pizza King

Best Steak

Winner:

Pine Club

Second place:

Oakwood Club

Third place:

The Paragon Supper Club

Best Sushi

Winner:

Thai 9

Second place:

Kabuki Restaurant & Sushi Bar

Third place:

Sky Asian Cuisine

Honorable mention:

Ozu852

Best Taco

Winner:

Taqueria Mixteca

Second place:

Victor's Taco Shop

Third place:

What The Taco

Best Thai Food

Winner:

Thai 9

Second place:

Massaman Thai Cuisine

Third place:

Singha Thai

Best Wings

Winner:

Roosters

Second place:

Nick's Restaurant

Third place:

Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill

Honorable mention:

Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

Most Romantic Restaurant

Winner:

Salar Restaurant and Lounge

Second place:

Oakwood Club

Third place:

The Paragon Supper Club

