BEST OF DAYTON: Who has the best ice cream? Here are the finalists

After a little more than week of voting in Best of Dayton, people have plenty to say about their ice cream opinions.
The Best Ice Cream contest is one of our hottest, with the third-most votes behind Best Donuts and Best Pizza Restaurant.
The finalists are: Graeter’s Ice Cream, Jubie’s Creamery, Ritter’s Frozen Custard, Young’s Jersey Dairy
Which one is the best? Click here to cast your vote! You can vote once per day per contest.
And we also want to hear from you on our 98 other contests.
Here are the finalists in Best Ice Cream, in alphabetical order:
Graeter’s Ice Cream
50 area locations | Website | Facebook
Jubie’s Creamery
471 W Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn | 937-874-5391 | Website | Facebook
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Ritter’s Frozen Custard
2 area locations | Website | Facebook
Young’s Jersey Dairy
6880 Springfield Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs | 937-325-0629 | Website | Facebook
Credit: Bill Lackey
