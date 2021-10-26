dayton logo
BEST OF DAYTON: Who has the best ice cream? Here are the finalists

Caption
What to know about the Best of Dayton 2021 contest on Dayton.com and DaytonDailyNews.com.

What to Know
By Staff Report
22 minutes ago

After a little more than week of voting in Best of Dayton, people have plenty to say about their ice cream opinions.

The Best Ice Cream contest is one of our hottest, with the third-most votes behind Best Donuts and Best Pizza Restaurant.

The finalists are: Graeter’s Ice Cream, Jubie’s Creamery, Ritter’s Frozen Custard, Young’s Jersey Dairy

Which one is the best? Click here to cast your vote! You can vote once per day per contest.

And we also want to hear from you on our 98 other contests.

CLICK HERE to vote in Best of Dayton

Here are the finalists in Best Ice Cream, in alphabetical order:

Graeter’s Ice Cream

50 area locations | Website | Facebook

ajc.com

Jubie’s Creamery

471 W Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn | 937-874-5391 | Website | Facebook

Jubie’s Creamery in Fairborn served decadent frozen treats for National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Saturday, Feb. 1. Visitors were able to order donut sundaes, hot chocolate and coffee floats and Cinnamon Toast Crunch ice cream all on Jubie's special menu. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Caption
Jubie’s Creamery in Fairborn served decadent frozen treats for National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Saturday, Feb. 1. Visitors were able to order donut sundaes, hot chocolate and coffee floats and Cinnamon Toast Crunch ice cream all on Jubie's special menu. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Ritter’s Frozen Custard

2 area locations | Website | Facebook

Ritter’s Frozen Custard is located at 2226 Wilmington Pike in Kettering. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Ritter’s Frozen Custard is located at 2226 Wilmington Pike in Kettering. CONTRIBUTED

Young’s Jersey Dairy

6880 Springfield Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs | 937-325-0629 | Website | Facebook

Honesty Spradlin, an employee a Young's Jersey Dairy, waits for a customer to pick up the four ice cream comes Thursday at the Dairy. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
Honesty Spradlin, an employee a Young's Jersey Dairy, waits for a customer to pick up the four ice cream comes Thursday at the Dairy. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

