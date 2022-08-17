Crumbl Cookies to open Huber Heights store

Salisbury said construction has not started but an official opening is expected later this year.

Since opening its doors three years ago, Crumbl Cookies has expanded to over 300 bakeries in 36 states nationwide. The company recently expanded to the Miami Valley with its first store opening in February at 1520 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township. Its second store, located at 2260 N. Fairfield Road, Suite G in Beavercreek, opened in July.

For more information about Crumbl Cookies, visit www.crumblcookies.com.

Best of Dayton

Our Best of Dayton contest is accepting nominations for who should be finalists, and we need your help. If you like events, we have categories including Best Annual Festival, Best Concert Venue, Best Comedy Club and more. Click here to nominate your favorites in Best of Dayton!