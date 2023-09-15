Best of Dayton 2023 winners: Around Town

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2023.
Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 153 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Around Town category:
Winners and placers
Best Apartment Complex
First place: Delco Lofts
329 E. 1st St., Dayton
937-721-2674
Second place: The Greene Apartments
4450 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek
937-490-4944
Third place: The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Lane, Centerville
937-586-7696
Best Attraction
First place: Dayton Dragons
Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
937-228-2287
Second place: National Museum of the US Air Force
1100 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson AFB
937-255-3286
Third place: Levitt Pavilion
134 S. Main St., Dayton
937-281-2144
Best Community Supporter
First place: The Rubi Girls
1207 Wayne Ave., Dayton
937-694-2196
Second place: Dayton Foundation
1401 S. Main St. #100, Dayton
937-222-0410
Third place: Rev. Cool
Best Dayton Landmark
First place: National Museum of the US Air Force
1100 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson AFB
937-255-3286
Second place: Deeds Carillon
Carillon Historical Park, 2001-2033 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
937-293-2841
Third place: Fountain at RiverScape MetroPark
237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
937-274-0126
Best Local Celebrity
First place: Dave Chapelle
Second place: Rev. Cool, WYSO
Third place: Jeff Stevens, Mix 107.7
mix1077.iheart.comfeatured/jeff-stevens
Best Media Personality
First place: Rev. Cool, WYSO
Second place: Jamie Jarosik, WDTN-TV
www.wdtn.comauthor/jamie-jarosik
Third place: Cheryl McHenry, WHIO-TV
www.whio.comauthor/cheryl-mchenry
Best Place to Work
First place: Wright-Patt Credit Union
Multiple area locations
937-912-7000
Second place: University of Dayton
300 College Park, Dayton
937-229-1000
Third place: Dayton Children’s
Multiple area locations
937-641-3000
Best Playground
First place: RiverScape MetroPark
237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
937-274-0126
Second place: Orchardly Park
343 Wonderly Ave., Dayton
937-298-0775
Third place: Owen’s Place Park
2260 Dayton Xenia Road, Dayton
937-427-5514
