Best of Dayton 2023 winners: Health & Medical

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2023.

Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 153 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Health & Medical category:

Winners

Winners and placers

Best Assisted Living Facility

First place: Bethany Village

6443 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.

937-433-2110

Second place: The Courtyard at Centerville

10400 Randall Park Dr., Centerville

937-42-6555

Third place: 10 Wilmington Place Retirement Community

10 Wilmington Ave., Dayton

937-253-1010

Best Cancer Care Center

First place: Kettering Health Cancer Center

Multiple area locations

Second place: Miami Valley Hospital

1 Wyoming St., Dayton

937-208-8000

Third place: Dayton Physicians Network at Greater Dayton Cancer Center

3120 Governor’s Pl Blvd., Kettering

937-293-1622

Best Dentist

First place: Dayton Dental Collaborative

5685 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.

937-435-5163

Second place: Kondas Dental Group

8708 Troy Pike, Huber Heights

937-236-2800

Third place: Rahn Dental

5660 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.

937-435-0324

Best Health Food Store

First place: Health Foods Unlimited

2250 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp.

937-433-5100

Second place: Dorothy Lane Market

Multiple area locations

Third place: Whole Foods Market

Multiple area locations

Best Health/Fitness Club

First place: Femme Fatale Dayton, LLC

4623 Gateway Cir, Kettering

937-203-0959

Second place: Anytime Fitness

Multiple area locations

Third place: Kettering Fitness and Wellness Center

3351 Shroyer Road, Kettering

937-293-4348

Best Hearing Service

First place: EarPro Audiology: Dr. Katie Cisler

3951 W. Franklin St. Suite #5, Bellbrook

937-818-7637

Second place: Family Hearing Centers

Multiple area locations

Third place: Earzlink

Multiple area locations

Best Independent Living Facility

First place: Bethany Village

6443 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.

937-433-2110

Second place: The Courtyard at Centerville

10400 Randall Park Dr., Centerville

937-42-6555

Third place: 10 Wilmington Place Retirement Community

10 Wilmington Ave., Dayton

937-253-1010

Best Nursing Home/Rehabilitation Center

First place: Bethany Village

6443 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.

937-433-2110

Second place: St. Leonard CHI Living Communities

8100 Clyo Road, Centerville

937-433-0480

Third place: Kingston of Miamisburg

1120 Dunaway St., Miamisburg

937-866-9089

Best OB/GYN

First place: Far Hills OB/GYN

5701 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.

937-435-6222

Second place: Caroline Peterson, DO

Multiple area locations

Third place: Huey & Weprin, OB/Gyn

Multiple area locations

Best Orthopedic Doctor

First place: Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio

Multiple area locations

Second place: Orthopaedic Institute of Dayton, Inc.

3205 Woodman Dr., Dayton

937-298-4417

Third place: Matthew Hess, MD

6438 Wilmington Pike #220, Centerville

937-433-5309

Best Pharmacy

First place: Collaborative Pharmacy Services

4301 Lyons Road, Miamisburg

937-458-4949

Second place: Wright-Patterson Medical Center

4881 Sugar Maple Dr., Wright-Patterson AFB

937-257-0837

Third place: Hock’s Vandalia Pharmacy

535 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia

937-898-5803

Best Physical Therapist

First place: Wendy Chorny Physical Therapy

1250 W. Dorothy Ln Suite 304, Dayton

937-701-0339

Second place: Kettering Sports Medicine

Multiple area locations

Third place: Xcel Physical Therapy

Multiple area locations

Best Primary Care Doctor

First place: Dr. Charles Opperman

200 E. Spring Valley Pike Suite A, Washington Twp.

937-813-2124

Second place: Michael Buch, DO

825 N. Main St. #140, Springboro

937-762-5000

Third place: Gregory J. Haack MD

4881 Sugar Maple Dr # 830, Wright-Patterson AFB

937-257-8600