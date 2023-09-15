Best of Dayton 2023 winners: Auto

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2023.
Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 153 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Auto category:
Winners
|Contest
|Winner
|Best Auto Sales Staff
|Voss Auto Network
|Best Autobody/Repair Shop
|Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center
|Best Car Wash
|Flying Ace Express
|Best Place for an Oil Change
|Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center
|Best Place to Buy a New Car
|Voss Auto Network
|Best Place to Buy a New Truck
|Voss Auto Network
|Best Place to Buy a Used Car/Truck
|Voss Auto Network
|Best Tire/Wheel Dealer
|Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center
Winners and placers
Best Auto Sales Staff
First place: Voss Auto Network
Multiple area locations
Second place: Wagner Subaru
5470 Intrastate Dr., Fairborn
937-709-0003
Third place: Jeff Schmitt Auto Group
1001 N. Broad St., Fairborn
877-800-5333
Best Autobody/Repair Shop
First place: Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center
Multiple area locations
Second place: Voss Collision Center and Body Shop
94 Loop Road, Centerville
937-428-2828
Third place: Trimbach’s Body Shop
4380 Gibson Dr., Tipp City
937-224-4283
Best Car Wash
First place: Flying Ace Express
Multiple area locations
Second place: Mike’s Carwash
Multiple area locations
Third place: Soft Touch Car Wash Systems
11 W. Whipp Road, Washington Twp.
937-434-2791
Best Place for an Oil Change
First place: Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center
Multiple area locations
Second place: Voss Auto
Multiple area locations
Third place: John Pierce Auto Care
808 S. Central Ave., Fairborn
937-878-3601
Best Place to Buy a New Car
First place: Voss Auto Network
Multiple area locations
Second place: Wagner Subaru
5470 Intrastate Dr., Fairborn
937-709-0003
Third place: Jeff Schmitt Auto Group
1001 N. Broad St., Fairborn
877-800-5333
Best Place to Buy a New Truck
First place: Voss Auto Network
Multiple area locations
Second place: Jeff Schmitt Auto Group
1001 N. Broad St., Fairborn
877-800-5333
Third place: Dave Arbogast Ford
3230 S. Co Road 25A, Troy
937-339-2687
Best Place to Buy a Used Car/Truck
First place: Voss Auto Network
Multiple area locations
Second place: Jeff Schmitt Auto Group
1001 N. Broad St., Fairborn
877-800-5333
Third place: Wagner Subaru
5470 Intrastate Dr., Fairborn
937-709-0003
Best Tire/Wheel Dealer
First place: Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center
Multiple area locations
Second place: Voss Auto Network
Multiple area locations
Third place: Discount Tire
Multiple area locations
