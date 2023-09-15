Best of Dayton 2023 winners: Auto

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2023.

Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 153 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Auto category:

Winners

Winners and placers

Best Auto Sales Staff

First place: Voss Auto Network

Multiple area locations

Second place: Wagner Subaru

5470 Intrastate Dr., Fairborn

937-709-0003

Third place: Jeff Schmitt Auto Group

1001 N. Broad St., Fairborn

877-800-5333

Best Autobody/Repair Shop

First place: Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center

Multiple area locations

Second place: Voss Collision Center and Body Shop

94 Loop Road, Centerville

937-428-2828

Third place: Trimbach’s Body Shop

4380 Gibson Dr., Tipp City

937-224-4283

Best Car Wash

First place: Flying Ace Express

Multiple area locations

Second place: Mike’s Carwash

Multiple area locations

Third place: Soft Touch Car Wash Systems

11 W. Whipp Road, Washington Twp.

937-434-2791

Best Place for an Oil Change

First place: Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center

Multiple area locations

Second place: Voss Auto

Multiple area locations

Third place: John Pierce Auto Care

808 S. Central Ave., Fairborn

937-878-3601

Best Place to Buy a New Car

First place: Voss Auto Network

Multiple area locations

Second place: Wagner Subaru

5470 Intrastate Dr., Fairborn

937-709-0003

Third place: Jeff Schmitt Auto Group

1001 N. Broad St., Fairborn

877-800-5333

Best Place to Buy a New Truck

First place: Voss Auto Network

Multiple area locations

Second place: Jeff Schmitt Auto Group

1001 N. Broad St., Fairborn

877-800-5333

Third place: Dave Arbogast Ford

3230 S. Co Road 25A, Troy

937-339-2687

Best Place to Buy a Used Car/Truck

First place: Voss Auto Network

Multiple area locations

Second place: Jeff Schmitt Auto Group

1001 N. Broad St., Fairborn

877-800-5333

Third place: Wagner Subaru

5470 Intrastate Dr., Fairborn

937-709-0003

Best Tire/Wheel Dealer

First place: Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center

Multiple area locations

Second place: Voss Auto Network

Multiple area locations

Third place: Discount Tire

Multiple area locations