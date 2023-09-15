Best of Dayton 2023 winners: Home Improvement

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2023.
Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 153 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Home Improvement category:
Winners
|Best Basement Remodeler
|Craftsmen Home Improvements, Inc.
|Best Bathroom Remodeler
|Zengel Group Building & Remodeling
|Best Building Contractor
|JEM Designs
|Best Commercial/Residential Landscaper
|Grandma's Gardens
|Best Door & Window Replacement
|D&G Roofing and Restoration
|Best Garage Door Company
|Dayton Door Sales
|Best Kitchen Remodeler
|JEM Designs
|Best Nursery/Garden Center
|Knollwood Garden Center and Landscaping
|Best Pest Control
|A-1 Able Pest Doctors
|Best Place to Buy Cabinets
|JEM Designs
|Best Place to Buy Heating & Air Conditioning
|Logan A/C & Heat Services
|Best Place to Buy Lawn & Garden Equipment
|Target Tool Outdoor Power Equipment
|Best Place to Buy Paint
|Sherwin-Williams Paint Store
|Best Place to Buy Windows
|Requarth Co.
|Best Plumber
|Korrect Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.
|Best Roofing Company
|Roofing by DryTech Exteriors
Best Basement Remodeler
First place: Craftsmen Home Improvements, Inc.
2663 S. Dixie Dr., Kettering
937-299-5201
Second place: Houck Remodeling
960 Meadows Manor B, Dayton
937-434-1228
Third place: Kellco Group
637 Congress Park Dr., Dayton
937-709-0056
Best Bathroom Remodeler
First place: Zengel Group Building & Remodeling
85 Compark Road, Dayton
937-242-6096
Second place: Bath Creations
7255 Poe Ave., Dayton
937-222-3200
Third place: Craftsmen Home Improvements, Inc.
2663 S. Dixie Dr., Kettering
937-299-5201
Best Building Contractor
First place: JEM Designs
3979 Indian Ripple Road E, Beavercreek
937-320-9022
Second place: Zengel Group Building & Remodeling
85 Compark Road, Dayton
937-242-6096
Third place: W.E. Bilbrey General Contractor
212 Brandt St. Rear, Dayton
937-461-0435
Best Commercial/Residential Landscaper
First place: Grandma’s Gardens
8107 OH-48, Waynesville
937-885-2740
Second place: Gerdes Turf Farms, Inc.
1441 Upper Bellbrook Road, Xenia
937-426-4489
Third place: Grunder Landscaping Co
1900 Old Byers Road, Miamisburg
937-847-8000
Best Door & Window Replacement
First place: D&G Roofing and Restoration
360 Gargrave Road Suite D, West Carrollton
937-439-0554
Second place: Requarth Co.
447 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
937-224-1141
Third place: Dayton Door Sales
Multiple area locations
Best Garage Door Company
First place: Dayton Door Sales
Multiple area locations
Second place: Kettering Overhead Door
4155 Hempstead Station Dr., Kettering
937-93-6477
Third place: Doors Galore
7410 Pleasant Plain Road, Clayton
937-832-9797
Best Kitchen Remodeler
First place: JEM Designs
3979 Indian Ripple Road E, Dayton
937-320-9022
Second place: Zengel Group Building & Remodeling
85 Compark Road, Dayton
937-242-6096
Third place: Craftsmen Home Improvements, Inc.
2663 S. Dixie Dr., Kettering
937-299-5201
Best Nursery/Garden Center
First place: Knollwood Garden Center and Landscaping
3766 Dayton Xenia Road, Dayton
937-426-0861
Second place: North Dayton Garden Center & Nursery
1309 Brandt Pike, Dayton
937-233-5761
Third place: A. Brown & Sons
11506 N. Dayton Greenville Pike, Brookville
937-884-5826
Best Pest Control
First place: A-1 Able Pest Doctors
1320 N. Keowee St., Dayton
937-222-2122
Second place: Mosquito Joe of Miami Valley
1314 Barnhart Road, Troy
937-972-0971
Third place: Brown Pest Control
4012 N. Main St., Dayton
937-274-4103
Best Place to Buy Cabinets
First place: JEM Designs
3979 Indian Ripple Road E, Dayton
937-320-9022
Second place: Requarth Co.
447 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
937-224-1141
Third place: Craftsmen Home Improvements, Inc.
2663 S. Dixie Dr., Kettering
937-299-5201
Best Place to Buy Heating & Air Conditioning
First place: Logan A/C & Heat Services
9181 N. Dixie Dr Suite A, Dayton
937-872-3269
Second place: Deer Heating and Cooling
351 N. Broad St., Fairborn
937-429-3789
Third place: McAfee Heating & Air Conditioning Co., Inc.
4750 Hempstead Station Dr., Kettering
937-438-1976
Best Place to Buy Lawn & Garden Equipment
First place: Target Tool Outdoor Power Equipment
2520 Dryden Road, Moraine
937-99-8801
Second place: Heil Bros.
2218 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
937-256-3500
Third place: Centerville Gravely
25 W. Alex Bell Road, Centerville
937-433-2166
Best Place to Buy Paint
First place: Sherwin-Williams Paint Store
Multiple area locations
Second place: Rocky’s Ace Hardware
Multiple area locations
Third place: Star City Paint & Decorating
923 E. Franklin St., Centerville
937-435-6997
Best Place to Buy Windows
First place: Requarth Co.
447 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
937-224-1141
Second place: Affordable Glass & Mirror
7210 Chambersburg Road, Dayton
937-236-1481
Third place: Window World of Dayton
3050 Springboro West Road, Dayton
937-299-2222
Best Plumber
First place: Korrect Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.
7967 W. Third St., Dayton
937-837-2333
Second place: Stewart Plumbing
937-477-9317
Third place (tie): Atherton Plumbing
705 Albany St., Dayton
937-709-3605
Third place (tie): Hyatt Plumbing
2047 Dorothy Ave., Fairborn
937-397-4946
Best Roofing Company
First place: Roofing by DryTech Exteriors
3036 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.
937-787-5931
Second place: D&G Roofing and Restoration
360 Gargrave Road Suite D, West Carrollton
937-439-0554
Third place: Bone Dry Roofing
3230 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek
937-739-8332
