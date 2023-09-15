Best of Dayton 2023 winners: Recreation

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2023.
Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 153 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Recreation category:
Winners
|Contest
|Winner
|Best Annual Festival
|Dayton Art Institute Oktoberfest
|Best Arcade/Gaming
|Scene75 Entertainment Center
|Best Art Gallery
|Dayton Art Institute
|Best Bowling Alley
|Beaver-Vu Bowl
|Best Campgrounds
|Caesar Creek State Park Campground
|Best Comedy Club
|Funny Bone
|Best Concert Venue
|Rose Music Center at The Heights
|Best Dance School/Studio
|Funk Lab Dance Center
|Best Family Fun Destination
|Day Air Ballpark
|Best Golf Course
|Jasper Hills Golf Club
|Best Karaoke
|Red Carpet Tavern
|Best Movie Theater
|The Neon
|Best Museum
|National Museum of the US Air Force
|Best Park/Walking Path
|Aullwood Garden MetroPark
|Favorite Sporting Event
|Dayton Dragons
Best Annual Festival
First place: Dayton Art Institute Oktoberfest
456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton
937-223-4ART (4278)
Second place: Yellow Springs Street Fair
101 Dayton St., Yellow Springs
937-767-2686
Third place: Strawberry Festival
405 Public Square #330, Troy
937-339-7714
Best Arcade/Gaming
First place: Scene75 Entertainment Center
6196 Poe Ave., Vandalia
937-619-3200
Second place: Canal Street Arcade and Deli
308 E. 1st St., Dayton
937-220-9333
Third place: DK Effect
1600 E. 3rd St., Dayton
937-416-2750
Best Art Gallery
First place: Dayton Art Institute
456 Belmonte Park N, Dayton
937-223-4278
Second place: Darty Art
1001 E. 2nd St. Building #100, Studio #3396, Dayton
937-554-2732
Third place: Vagabond Studio & Gallery
130 Front St., Dayton
937-813-1874
Best Bowling Alley
First place: Beaver-Vu Bowl
1238 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek
937-426-6771
Second place: Poelking Lanes South
8871 Kingsridge Dr., Centerville
937-435-3855
Third place: Poelking Woodman Lanes
3200 Woodman Dr., Kettering
937-293-3179
Best Campgrounds
First place: Caesar Creek State Park Campground
9000 Center Road, Wilmington
937-488-4595
Second place: Dayton KOA Holiday
7796 Wellbaum Road, Brookville
937-833-3888
Third place: Rye Camp
3157 S. Union Road, Dayton
Best Comedy Club
First place: Funny Bone
The Greene, 88 Plum St. N. 200, Beavercreek
937-429-5233
Second place: Wiley’s Comedy Club
101 Pine St., Dayton
937-224-5653
Third place: The Black Box Improv Theater
518 E. 3rd St., Dayton
Best Concert Venue
First place: Rose Music Center at The Heights
6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
937-610-0288
Second place: Fraze Pavilion
695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
937-296-3300
Third place: Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center
1 W. 2nd St., Dayton
937-228-7591
Best Dance School/Studio
First place: Funk Lab Dance Center
1226 E. Stroop Road, Kettering
937-477-3343
Second place: Instinct Dance Company
606 Taywood Road, Englewood
937-771-0070
Third place: Celtic Academy of Irish Dance
85 Woodman Dr., Dayton
937-238-7792
Best Family Fun Destination
First place: Day Air Ballpark
220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
937-228-2287
Second place: Young’s Jersey Dairy
6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs
937-325-0629
Third place: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery
2600 Deweese Pkwy, Dayton
937-275-7431
Best Golf Course
First place: Jasper Hills Golf Club
1100 Knoll Haven Road, Xenia
937-477-4448
Second place: NCR Country Club
4435 Dogwood Trail, Kettering
937-299-3571
Third place: The Golf Club at Yankee Trace
10000 Yankee St., Centerville
937-438-4653
Best Karaoke
First place: Red Carpet Tavern
3301 Wayne Ave., Dayton
937-963-2009
Second place: Yellow Cab Tavern
700 E. 4th St., Dayton
937-424-3870
Third place: Soft Rock Café
877 E. Franklin St., Centerville
937-438-3093
Best Movie Theater
First place: The Neon
130 E. 5th St., Dayton
937-222-7469
Second place: Cinemark The Greene 14 and IMAX
4489 Glengarry Dr., Beavercreek
937-429-4130
Third place: Englewood Cinema
320 National Road No. 21, Englewood
937-998-8188
Best Museum
First place: National Museum of the US Air Force
1100 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson AFB
937-255-3286
Second place: America’s Packard Museum
420 S. Ludlow St., Dayton
937-226-1710
Third place: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery
2600 Deweese Pkwy, Dayton
937-275-7431
Best Park/Walking Path
First place: Aullwood Garden MetroPark
955 Aullwood Road, Dayton
937-275-7275
Second place: Cox Arboretum MetroPark
6733 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton
937-275-7275
Third place: Glen Helen Nature Preserve
405 Corry St., Yellow Springs
937-769-1902
Favorite Sporting Event
First place: Dayton Dragons
220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
937-228-2287
Second place: UD Basketball
UD Arena
1801 S. Edwin C Moses Blvd., Dayton
Third place: First Four
UD Arena
1801 S. Edwin C Moses Blvd., Dayton
