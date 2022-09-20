Best of Dayton: Who has the best patio dining? Here are the finalists

In Best of Dayton voting, some heated competition at the top has already happened.
Best Patio Dining has recorded a large amount of voting in just the first couple weeks.
Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.
Voting will go through Monday, Sept. 26, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.
Best of Dayton
Here are the finalists in Best Patio Dining:
Corner Kitchen
613 E 5th St, Dayton | 937-938-5244 | Website | Facebook
Credit: Corner Kitchen
Lily’s Dayton
329 E 5th St, Dayton | 937-723-7637 | Website | Facebook
Nick’s Restaurant
1443 N Detroit St, Xenia | 937-372-3202 | Website | Facebook
Red Mule Inn
501 E Main St, Eaton | 937-456-6300 | Website | Facebook
The Trolley Stop
530 E 5th St, Dayton | 937-461-1101 | Website | Facebook
TJ Chumps
Multiple Area Locations | Website | Facebook