BEST OF DAYTON: Fun things to do inside for the rest of winter

Last year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions for 2021 in 100 categories.
We went to the winners list to look at who won contests focused on things to do inside, which could help for the rest of winter.
Here’s a look at the winners:
Best Arcade/Gaming
First place: Canal Street Arcade and Deli
308 E. 1st St. Dayton
937-220-9333
Second place: Scene75 Entertainment Center
6196 Poe Ave., Dayton
937-619-3200
Third place: DK Effect
1600 E. 3rd St, Dayton
937-303-7305
Honorable mention: Connect E-Sports
212 Wayne Ave., Dayton
Best Art Gallery
First place: Dayton Art Institute
456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton
937-223-5277
Second place: Front Street
1001 East Second St., Dayton
937-331-9061
Third place: The Contemporary Dayton
25 W 4th St., Dayton
937-224-3822
Best Bowling Alley
First place: Poelking Woodman Lanes
3200 Woodman Dr., Kettering
937-293-3179
Second place: Beaver Vu Bowl
1238 North Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek
937-426-6771
Third place: Marian Lanes
6170 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights
937-233-2222
Best Comedy Club
First place: Wiley’s Comedy Club
101 Pine St., Dayton
937 224 5653
Second place: Funny Bone
88 Plum St., Beavercreek
937-429-5233
Third place: The Black Box Improv Theater
518 E. 3rd St., Dayton
contact@daytonblackboximprov.com
Best Museum
First place: National Museum of the United States Air Force
1100 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
937-255-3286
Second place: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery
2600 DeWeese Parkway, Dayton
937-275-7431
Third place: Dayton Art Institute
456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton
937-223-5277
Best Place to Play Pool
First place: Kings Table Bar & Grill
2348 Grange Hall Rd., Beavercreek
937-431-1700
Second place: Southern Belle Tavern
134 N Patterson Blvd., Dayton
937-461-4536
Third place: Bock Family Brewing
8150 Washington Village Dr., Centerville
937-813-2000
Now go explore the other winners in the links below.
Best of Dayton 2021 winners:
» Arts, Entertainment and Music
» Bars, Breweries and Nightlife
» Food, Restaurants and Dining
» People and Places
» Shopping, Gifts and Services
About the Author