BEST OF DAYTON: What to know about the winners in 2021

Bill’s Donut Shop and 2nd Street Market became the first six-time winners in the six Best of Dayton contests run by Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News.

Bill’s earned another win in Best Donuts, while 2nd Street Market again won for Best Farmers Market.

Bill's Donut Shop, 268 N. Main St. Centerville owners Lisa Tucker and Jim Elam in the kitchen. The donuts are famously served far and near.

The most wins

Pine Club took home first-place finishes in four contests: Best Fine Dining, Best Old-School Restaurant, Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner and Best Steak.

This is the fourth straight Best Steak win for the Pine Club, which now has 13 overall titles.

Pine Club.

Pizza king

Marion’s Piazza repeated as Best Pizza Restaurant winner with five victories in six years and added first-place finishes in Best Restaurant for a Large Group and Best Square-Cut Pizza.

Marion’s now has 14 titles in the six years of Best of Dayton, including four previous victories in Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner.

Marion's Piazza Best Pizza of year

Craft beer king

Warped Wing Brewing Company swept two big beer contests with wins in Best Craft Beer Bar and Best Local Brewery.

It’s the fourth straight win for Warped Wing in the Best Local Brewery contest.

Dayton's craft beer enthusiasts have spoken and Warped Wing, located at 26 Wyandot St., earned 1st place finishes in both "Best Craft Beer" and "Best Local Brewery" categories.

Early eating king

The Blue Berry Café is the favorite for early-day meals with wins in both the Best Breakfast and Best Brunch contests.

It returns to the Best of Dayton winners list for the first time since 2017 after previous victories in Best Brunch (2016) and Best Breakfast (2017).