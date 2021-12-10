dayton logo
X

BEST OF DAYTON: What to know about the winners in 2021

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption
Things to know about Bill's Donuts

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

What to Know
1 hour ago

The 2021 Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News again showed that the people of the region love their places to shop, drink, eat, live and explore.

This year’s event included 100 contests that saw more than 300,000 nominations and votes, culminating with the new set of champions.

The winners in the 100 contests included some standouts. Here are winners you should know:

Unbeatable champs

Bill’s Donut Shop and 2nd Street Market became the first six-time winners in the six Best of Dayton contests run by Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News.

Bill’s earned another win in Best Donuts, while 2nd Street Market again won for Best Farmers Market.

Caption
Bill's Donut Shop, 268 N. Main St. Centerville owners Lisa Tucker and Jim Elam in the kitchen. The donuts are famously served far and near. Staff photo by Jim Witmer

Credit: Jim Witmer

Bill's Donut Shop, 268 N. Main St. Centerville owners Lisa Tucker and Jim Elam in the kitchen. The donuts are famously served far and near. Staff photo by Jim Witmer
Caption
Bill's Donut Shop, 268 N. Main St. Centerville owners Lisa Tucker and Jim Elam in the kitchen. The donuts are famously served far and near. Staff photo by Jim Witmer

Credit: Jim Witmer

Credit: Jim Witmer

The most wins

Pine Club took home first-place finishes in four contests: Best Fine Dining, Best Old-School Restaurant, Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner and Best Steak.

This is the fourth straight Best Steak win for the Pine Club, which now has 13 overall titles.

Caption
Pine Club.

Pine Club.
Caption
Pine Club.

Pizza king

Marion’s Piazza repeated as Best Pizza Restaurant winner with five victories in six years and added first-place finishes in Best Restaurant for a Large Group and Best Square-Cut Pizza.

Marion’s now has 14 titles in the six years of Best of Dayton, including four previous victories in Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner.

Caption
Marion's Piazza Best Pizza of year

Marion's Piazza Best Pizza of year
Caption
Marion's Piazza Best Pizza of year

Craft beer king

Warped Wing Brewing Company swept two big beer contests with wins in Best Craft Beer Bar and Best Local Brewery.

It’s the fourth straight win for Warped Wing in the Best Local Brewery contest.

Caption
Dayton’s craft beer enthusiasts have spoken and Warped Wing, located at 26 Wyandot St., earned 1st place finishes in both “Best Craft Beer” and “Best Local Brewery” categories.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Dayton’s craft beer enthusiasts have spoken and Warped Wing, located at 26 Wyandot St., earned 1st place finishes in both “Best Craft Beer” and “Best Local Brewery” categories.
Caption
Dayton’s craft beer enthusiasts have spoken and Warped Wing, located at 26 Wyandot St., earned 1st place finishes in both “Best Craft Beer” and “Best Local Brewery” categories.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Early eating king

The Blue Berry Café is the favorite for early-day meals with wins in both the Best Breakfast and Best Brunch contests.

It returns to the Best of Dayton winners list for the first time since 2017 after previous victories in Best Brunch (2016) and Best Breakfast (2017).

ajc.com

In Other News
1
Best of Dayton 2021 winners: Arts, Entertainment and Music
2
Best of Dayton 2021 winners: Shopping, Gifts and Services
3
Best of Dayton 2021 winners: Food, Restaurants and Dining
4
Best of Dayton 2021 winners: Bars, Breweries and Nightlife
5
Best of Dayton 2021 winners: People and Places
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top