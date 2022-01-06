BEST OF DAYTON: Where can you find the best chicken sandwich in town?

This year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions for 2021 in 100 categories.
One of the most popular is the Best Chicken Sandwich category which was tightly contested between three finalists.
Best of Dayton 2021 winners:
Here’s a look at the winners and placers in the Best Chicken Sandwich contest:
First place: Chick-fil-A
10 area locations
Second place: Nick’s Restaurant
1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia
937-372-3202
Third place: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
4025 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
3796 Salem Ave, Trotwood
829 West Central Ave., Springboro
1100 S. Main St., Englewood
