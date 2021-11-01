BEST OF DAYTON: Who has the best bakery? Here are the finalists

With one more week to vote in Best of Dayton, people have plenty to say about their favorite bakery.
The Best Bakery contest is one of our hottest, a group that includes Best Donuts, Best Pizza Restaurant, Best Ice Cream and Best Breakfast.
The finalists are: Ashley’s Pastry Shop, Boosalis Baking and Cafe, elé Cake Co., RachelBakes & Co and The Neighborhood Nest.
Here are the finalists in Best Breakfast, in alphabetical order:
Ashley’s Pastry Shop
21 Park Ave., Oakwood | 937-293-1719 | Website | Facebook
Boosalis Baking and Cafe
175 E Alex Bell Rd, Ste 280, Centerville | 937-424-0636 | Website | Facebook
elé Cake Co.
3 area locations | 937-384-2253 | Website | Facebook
RachelBakes & Co
2231 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek | 937-426-2100 | Website | Facebook
The Neighborhood Nest
313 W. Main St., Fairborn | 937)-902-3515 | Website | Facebook
