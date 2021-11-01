dayton logo
BEST OF DAYTON: Who has the best bakery? Here are the finalists

What to know about the Best of Dayton 2021 contest on Dayton.com and DaytonDailyNews.com.

By Staff Report
1 hour ago

With one more week to vote in Best of Dayton, people have plenty to say about their favorite bakery.

The Best Bakery contest is one of our hottest, a group that includes Best Donuts, Best Pizza Restaurant, Best Ice Cream and Best Breakfast.

The finalists are: Ashley’s Pastry Shop, Boosalis Baking and Cafe, elé Cake Co., RachelBakes & Co and The Neighborhood Nest.

Which one is the best? Click here to cast your vote! You can vote once per day per contest.

And we also want to hear from you on our 99 other contests.

CLICK HERE to vote in Best of Dayton

Here are the finalists in Best Breakfast, in alphabetical order:

Ashley’s Pastry Shop

21 Park Ave., Oakwood | 937-293-1719 | Website | Facebook

Ashley's Pastry Shop is famous for creating crafty cookies for almost any occasion. These Academy Award themed treats are no exception.
Caption
Boosalis Baking and Cafe

175 E Alex Bell Rd, Ste 280, Centerville | 937-424-0636 | Website | Facebook

Boosalis Baking & Cafe has been named the "Best Coffee Shop in Ohio" by USA Today
Caption
elé Cake Co.

3 area locations | 937-384-2253 | Website | Facebook

All three locations of elé Cake Co. are taking Mother's Day orders today and tomorrow, March 7-8, for curbside pickup on Saturday or Sunday.
Caption
RachelBakes & Co

2231 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek | 937-426-2100 | Website | Facebook

RachelBakes & Co. FROM RACHELBAKES & CO FACEBOOK
Caption
The Neighborhood Nest

313 W. Main St., Fairborn | 937)-902-3515 | Website | Facebook

The Neighborhood Nest. FROM THE NEIGHBORHOOD NEST FACEBOOK PAGE
Caption
Staff Report
