Best of Dayton: Categories that could use some love as nominations continue (including some for pets)

18 minutes ago
This year’s Best of Dayton contest started on Monday, and some of our categories could use a little love with more nominations.

Nominations for Best of Dayton are open until Friday, May 24, and you can nominate once per day per category. So head to the ballot and make your voice heard.

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE in this year’s contest

We want to make sure we have the best variety we can in our nominations. Do you have any favorites in the categories below?

• Best Arcade/Gaming

• Best Auctioneer

• Best Campgrounds

• Best Cancer Care Center

• Best Comedy Club

• Best Farmers Market

• Best Garage Door Company

• Best Health Food Store

• Best Liquor Store

• Best Natural Food Store

• Best Nursery/Garden Center

• Best Orthodontist

• Best Orthopedic Doctor

• Best Pet Store

• Best Pet Bakery

• Best Pet Therapy Center

• Best Place to Buy a Bicycle

• Best Place to Buy a Motorcycle

• Best Place to Buy Hunting Supplies

• Best Place to Buy Paint

So help us out!

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE in this year’s contest

Our timeline

• Nominations: May 13-24

• Then, we choose the finalists

• Voting: June 17-July 5

• Winners announced: Aug. 9

• Special section publishes in the Dayton Daily News: Aug. 11

View all the winners from 2023:

