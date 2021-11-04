BEST OF DAYTON: What’s the best brunch spot? Here are the finalists

With just a few days left to vote in Best of Dayton, people have plenty to say about their favorite brunch spot, which is one of our closest races.
The Best Brunch contest is one of our hottest, a group that includes Best Donuts, Best Pizza Restaurant, Best Ice Cream, Best Breakfast and Best Bakery.
The finalists are: Another Broken Egg Cafe, The Blue Berry Café, First Watch and Lily’s Dayton.
Which one is the best? Click here to cast your vote! You can vote once per day per contest.
And we also want to hear from you on our 99 other contests. Voting goes through Monday!
Here are the finalists in Best Brunch, in alphabetical order:
Another Broken Egg Cafe
2 area locations in Miamisburg and Beavercreek | Website
The Blue Berry Café
72 Bellbrook Plaza, Bellbrook | 937-848-5900 | Facebook
First Watch
3 area locations | Website | Facebook
Lily’s Dayton
329 E 5th St., Dayton | 937-723-7637 | Website | Facebook
Credit: HANDOUT
Best of Dayton reigning champions:
» Arts, Entertainment and Music
» Bars, Beer, Breweries and Nightlife
» Fitness, Outdoors, Parks and Recreation
» Restaurants, Dishes and Sweet Treats
» Shopping and Services
About the Author