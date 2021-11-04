dayton logo
BEST OF DAYTON: What’s the best brunch spot? Here are the finalists

What to know about the Best of Dayton 2021 contest on Dayton.com and DaytonDailyNews.com.

By Staff Report
1 hour ago

With just a few days left to vote in Best of Dayton, people have plenty to say about their favorite brunch spot, which is one of our closest races.

The Best Brunch contest is one of our hottest, a group that includes Best Donuts, Best Pizza Restaurant, Best Ice Cream, Best Breakfast and Best Bakery.

The finalists are: Another Broken Egg Cafe, The Blue Berry Café, First Watch and Lily’s Dayton.

Which one is the best? Click here to cast your vote! You can vote once per day per contest.

And we also want to hear from you on our 99 other contests. Voting goes through Monday!

CLICK HERE to vote in Best of Dayton

Here are the finalists in Best Brunch, in alphabetical order:

Another Broken Egg Cafe

2 area locations in Miamisburg and Beavercreek | Website

The Floridian Omelette at Another Broken Egg Cafe
The Floridian Omelette at Another Broken Egg Cafe

The Blue Berry Café

72 Bellbrook Plaza, Bellbrook | 937-848-5900 | Facebook

CONTRIBUTED
CONTRIBUTED

First Watch

3 area locations | Website | Facebook

First Watch
First Watch

Lily’s Dayton

329 E 5th St., Dayton | 937-723-7637 | Website | Facebook

The raw kale salad with the potato soup. We checkout weekday brunch at Lily's Bistro in the Oregon District. Photo by Amelia Robinson.
The raw kale salad with the potato soup. We checkout weekday brunch at Lily's Bistro in the Oregon District. Photo by Amelia Robinson.

Credit: HANDOUT

Credit: HANDOUT

