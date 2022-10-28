BreakingNews
Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Around Town

Local News
2 hours ago

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2022.

Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 179 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Around Town category:

Winners

ContestWinner
Best Apartment ComplexThe Residenz
Best AttractionNational Museum of the US Air Force
Best Community SupporterDayton Foundation
Best Dayton LandmarkCarillon Historical Park
Best Local CelebrityDave Chappelle
Best Media PersonalityRev. Cool
Best Place to WorkUniversity of Dayton
Best PlaygroundScene75 Entertainment Center

Winners and placers

Best Apartment Complex

First place: The Residenz

740 Residenz Parkway, Kettering

Second place: Biltmore Towers

210 N. Main St., Dayton

Third place: ALLURE

350 Arden Way, Centerville

Best Attraction

First place: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

1100 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson AFB

Second place: Carillon Historical Park

1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Third place: Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm

1000 Aullwood Rd., Dayton

Best Community Supporter

First place: Dayton Foundation

1401 S. Main St., Dayton

Second place: Rev. Cool

www.wyso.org/people/rev-cool

Third place: The Rubi Girls

1207 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Best Dayton Landmark

First place: Carillon Historical Park

1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Second place: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

1100 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson AFB

Third place: Dayton Arcade

35 W. 4th St., Dayton

Best Local Celebrity

First place: Dave Chappelle

Second place: Rev. Cool

Third place: Allison Janney

Best Media Personality

First place: Rev. Cool

www.wyso.org/people/rev-cool

Second place: Jamie Jarosik

www.wdtn.com/author/jamie-jarosik/

Third place: Cheryl McHenry

www.whio.com/author/cheryl-mchenry/

Best Place to Work

First place: University of Dayton

300 College Park, Dayton

Second place: Logan A/C & Heat Services

9181A N. Dixie Dr., Dayton

Third place: Bock Family Brewing

8150 Washington Village Dr., Washington Twp.

Best Playground

First place: Scene75 Entertainment Center

6196 Poe Ave., Vandalia

Second place: Kid Clubhouse

865 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Third place: Orchardly Park

343 Wonderly Ave., Oakwood

