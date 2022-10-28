Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Auto

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2022.
Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 179 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Auto category:
Winners
|Contest
|Winner
|Best Auto Sales Staff
|Jeff Schmitt Auto Group
|Best Auto Salvage
|Busy Bee Auto Parts & Towing
|Best Autobody/Repair Shop
|Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center
|Best Car Wash
|Flying Ace Express Car Wash
|Best Place for an Oil Change
|Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center
|Best Place to Buy a 4 Wheeler/Side by Side
|Jeff Schmitt Lawn & Motor Sports
|Best Place to Buy a Motorcycle
|Buckeye Harley-Davidson
|Best Place to Buy a New Car
|Voss Auto Network
|Best Place to Buy a New Truck
|Jeff Schmitt Auto Group
|Best Place to Buy a Used Car/Truck
|Voss Auto Network
|Best Place to Buy an RV
|Gander RV of Huber Heights
|Best Tire/Wheel Dealer
|Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center
Best of Dayton 2022 winners
Winners and placers
Best Auto Sales Staff
First place: Jeff Schmitt Auto Group
Second place: Wagner Subaru
5470 Intrastate Dr., Fairborn
Third place: Voss Chevrolet
100 Loop Rd., Washington Twp.
Best Auto Salvage
First place: Busy Bee Auto Parts & Towing
4309 Webster St., Dayton
Second place: LKQ Pick Your Part
4283 N. James H. McGee Blvd., Dayton
Third place: Redline Motorworks
3075 Wilmington Pike, Dayton
Best Autobody/Repair Shop
First place: Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center
Multiple area locations
Second place: Voss Collision Center and Body Shop
94 Loop Rd., Washington Twp.
Third place: Jeff Schmitt Auto Group
Best Car Wash
First place: Flying Ace Express Car Wash
Multiple area locations
Second place: Mike’s Carwash
Multiple area locations
Third place: Soft Touch Car Wash Systems
11 West Whipp Rd., Centerville
Best Place for an Oil Change
First place: Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center
Multiple area locations
Second place: Valvoline Instant Oil Change
Multiple area locations
Third place: Voss Chevrolet
100 Loop Rd., Washington Twp.
Best Place to Buy a 4 Wheeler/Side by Side
First place: Jeff Schmitt Lawn & Motor Sports
2292 Yellow Brick Rd., Beavercreek
Second place: Honda Powersports of Troy
1640 W. Main St., Troy
Third place: Koenig Equipment
Multiple area locations
Best Place to Buy a Motorcycle
First place: Buckeye Harley-Davidson
7220 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton
Second place: Harley-Davidson of Xenia
1213 Cincinnati Ave., Xenia
Third place: Joe’s Cycle Shop, Inc. / Al’s Key Shop
3315 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton
Best Place to Buy a New Car
First place: Voss Auto Network
Multiple area locations
Second place: Jeff Schmitt Auto Group
Multiple area locations
Third place: Wagner Subaru
5470 Intrastate Dr., Fairborn
Best Place to Buy a New Truck
First place: Jeff Schmitt Auto Group
Multiple area locations
Second place: Voss Auto Network
Multiple area locations
Third place: White-Allen Chevrolet
442 N. Main St. Dayton
Best Place to Buy a Used Car/Truck
First place: Voss Auto Network
Multiple area locations
Second place: Jeff Schmitt Auto Group
Multiple area locations
Third place: White-Allen Chevrolet
442 N. Main St. Dayton
Best Place to Buy an RV
First place: Gander RV of Huber Heights
8001 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights
Second place: Lewis RV
4640 Linden Ave., Dayton
Third place: SVG Motors Beavercreek
3415 Seajay Dr., Beavercreek
Best Tire/Wheel Dealer
First place: Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center
Multiple area locations
Second place: Tire Discounters
Multiple area locations
Third place: Jamie’s Tire & Service Fairborn
31 S. Broad St., Fairborn
Best of Dayton 2022 winners