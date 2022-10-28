Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Food, Dining & Drinking

BreakingNews
We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2022.

Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 179 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Food, Dining & Drinking category:

Winners

ContestWinner
Best AppetizersEl Meson
Best BakeryDorothy Lane Market
Best Bar/LoungeThe Century Bar
Best BBQCity Barbeque
Best BreakfastThe Blue Berry Café
Best Brewery/DistilleryWarped Wing Brewing Company
Best BrunchThe Blue Berry Café
Best BuffetRob's Restaurant & Catering
Best CatererChristopher's Restaurant & Catering
Best Chicken SandwichChick-fil-A
Best Chinese FoodChina Cottage
Best ChocolatesEsther Price Candies
Best Coffee ShopGhostlight Coffee
Best DessertsDorothy Lane Market
Best DinerMel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering
Best Donut ShopBill's Donut Shop
Best Ethnic GroceryLa Michoacana Mexican Market
Best Family RestaurantMel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering
Best Fine DiningPine Club
Best Food TruckMcNasty's
Best French FriesFive Guys
Best Gay BarMJ's on Jefferson
Best Grocery StoreDorothy Lane Market
Best HamburgerSlyder's Tavern
Best Happy HourThe Trolley Stop
Best Hidden Gem RestaurantTony's Italian Kitchen
Best Hot Dog StandThe Root Beer Stande
Best Ice CreamYoung's Jersey Dairy
Best Indian FoodAmar India Restaurant
Best Italian FoodMamma DiSalvo's
Best Japanese Food/SushiKabuki Restaurant & Sushi Bar
Best Mexican FoodTaqueria Mixteca
Best Middle Eastern FoodPasha Grill
Best Natural Food StoreTrader Joe's
Best Neighborhood BarBunkers Sports Bar & Grill
Best Patio DiningTJ Chumps
Best PizzaMarion's Piazza
Best Place to Buy MeatsDot's Market
Best Restaurant in the Oregon DistrictThai 9
Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-TownerMarion's Piazza
Best SeafoodJay's Seafood
Best Square-Cut PizzaMarion's Piazza
Best SteakhousePine Club
Best WineryCooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant
Best WingsRoosters

Winners and placers

Best Appetizers

First place: El Meson

903 E. Dixie Dr., West Carrollton

Second place: Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia

Third place: Loose Ends Brewing

890 S. Main St., Centerville

Best Bakery

First place: Dorothy Lane Market

Multiple area locations

Second place: The Cakery

140 Woodman Dr., Dayton

Third place: Boosalis Baking and Café

175 E. Alex Bell Rd., Centerville

Best Bar/Lounge

First place: The Century Bar

18 South Jefferson St., Dayton

Second place: Blind Bob’s

430 E. 5th St., Dayton

Third place: The Barrel House

417 E. 3rd St., Dayton

Best BBQ

First place: City Barbeque

Multiple area locations

Second place: Company 7 BBQ

1001 S. Main St., Englewood

Third place: Hickory Bar-B-Q

1082 Brown St. Dayton

Best Breakfast

First place: The Blue Berry Café

72 Bellbrook Plaza, Bellbrook

Second place: Tank’s Bar and Grill

2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Third place: First Watch

Multiple area locations

Best Brewery/Distillery

First place: Warped Wing Brewing Company

Multiple area locations

Second place: Eudora Brewing Company

3022 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

Third place: Loose Ends Brewing

890 S. Main St., Centerville

Best Brunch

First place: The Blue Berry Café

72 Bellbrook Plaza, Bellbrook

Second place: Another Broken Egg Café

Multiple area locations

Third place: First Watch

Multiple area locations

Best Buffet

First place: Rob’s Restaurant & Catering

705 Arlington Rd., Brookville

Second place: China Garden Buffet

675 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Third place: Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine

217 North Patterson Blvd.., Dayton

Best Caterer

First place: Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering

4211 Linden Ave., Dayton

Second place: Cherry House Café

1241 Meadow Bridge Dr., Beavercreek Twp.

Third place: Fatback’s Barbecue

1334 Linden Ave., Dayton

Best Chicken Sandwich

First place: Chick-fil-A

Multiple area locations

Second place: Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen

1122 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

Third place: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Multiple area locations

Best Chinese Food

First place: China Cottage

6290 Far Hills Ave. Centerville

Second place: Ozu852

852 Union Blvd., Englewood

Third place: Sky Asian Cuisine

4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

Best Chocolates

First place: Esther Price Candies

Multiple area locations

Second place: Winans Chocolates + Coffees

Multiple area locations

Third place: Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe

101 E. Alex Bell Rd., Centerville

Best Coffee Shop

First place: Ghostlight Coffee

1201 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Second place: Winans Chocolates + Coffees

Multiple area locations

Third place: Boston Stoker Coffee Co.

Multiple area locations

Best Desserts

First place: Dorothy Lane Market

Multiple area locations

Second place: Cherry House Café

1241 Meadow Bridge Dr., Beavercreek Twp.

Third place: Laura’s Cookies

Multiple area locations

Best Diner

First place: Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering

2350 S. Dayton-Lakeview Rd., New Carlisle

Second place: Hasty Tasty Pancake House

3509 Linden Ave., Dayton

Third place: George’s Family Restaurant

5216 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton

Best Donut Shop

First place: Bill’s Donut Shop

268 N. Main St., Centerville

Second place: Jim’s Donut Shop

122 E. National Rd., Vandalia

Third place: Stan the Donut Man

1441 Wilmington Ave., Dayton

Best Ethnic Grocery

First place: La Michoacana Mexican Market

748 Troy St., Dayton

Second place: Yaffa Grill & Market

21 Alexandersville Rd., Miamisburg

Third place: La Guadalupana Super Market

5450 Burkhardt Rd., Dayton

Best Family Restaurant

First place: Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering

2350 S. Dayton-Lakeview Rd., New Carlisle

Second place: The Root Beer Stande

1727 Woodman Dr., Dayton

Third place: Tony’s Italian Kitchen

615 S. Main St., Englewood

Best Fine Dining

First place: Pine Club

1926 Brown St., Dayton

Second place: Oakwood Club

2414 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

Third place: Salar Restaurant and Lounge

400 E. 5th St., Dayton

Best Food Truck

First place: McNasty’s

www.facebook.com/McNastysMobileFoodTruck/

Second place: Pizza Bandit

www.iampizzabandit.com

Third place: What the Taco?!

www.facebook.com/whatthetacotruck/

Best French Fries

First place: Five Guys

Multiple area locations

Second place: Penn Station East Coast Subs

Multiple area locations

Third place: Loose Ends Brewing

890 S. Main St., Centerville

Best Gay Bar

First place: MJ’s on Jefferson

20 N. Jefferson St., Dayton

Second place: The Stage Door

44 N. Jefferson St., Dayton

Third place: Argos Bar

301 Mabel Ave., Dayton

Best Grocery Store

First place: Dorothy Lane Market

Multiple area locations

Second place: Dot’s Market

Multiple area locations

Third place: Kroger

Multiple area locations

Best Hamburger

First place: Slyder’s Tavern

836 Watervliet Ave., Dayton

Second place: Hamburger Wagon

12 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg

Third place: Wengers Bar & Grill

6842 OH-503, Lewisburg

Best Happy Hour

First place: The Trolley Stop

530 E. 5th St., Dayton

Second place: The Dayton Beer Company

41 Madison St., Dayton

Third place: Club Oceano Seafood & Bar

4429 Cedar Park Dr., Beavercreek

Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

First place: Tony’s Italian Kitchen

615 S. Main St., Englewood

Second place: Grist

46 W. 5th St., Dayton

Third place: Florentine Restaurant

21 W. Market St., Germantown

Best Hot Dog Stand

First place: The Root Beer Stande

1727 Woodman Dr., Dayton

Second place: Zombie Dogz

www.facebook.com/zombiedogzdayton/

Third place: Wot-A-Dog Drive-In

603 S. Main St., New Carlisle

Best Ice Cream

First place: Young’s Jersey Dairy

6880 Springfield Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs

Second place: Graeter’s Ice Cream

Multiple area locations

Third place: JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard

322 Union Blvd., Englewood

Best Indian Food

First place: Amar India Restaurant

Multiple area locations

Second place: Jeet India Restaurant

2750 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek

Third place: Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine

217 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

Best Italian Food

First place: Mamma DiSalvo’s

1375 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering

Second place: Tony’s Italian Kitchen

615 S. Main St., Englewood

Third place: Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen

3002 Woodman Dr., Kettering

Best Japanese Food/Sushi

First place: Kabuki Restaurant & Sushi Bar

848 S. Main St., Centerville

Second place: Sky Asian Cuisine

4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

Third place: Ozu852

852 Union Blvd., Englewood

Best Mexican Food

First place: Taqueria Mixteca

1609 E. 3rd St., Dayton

Second place: El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill

Multiple area locations

Third place: La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

8331 N. Main St., Dayton

Best Middle Eastern Food

First place: Pasha Grill

72 Plum St., Beavercreek

Second place: Olive Mediterranean Grill

44 W. Third St., Dayton

Third place: Cafe Terra Mediterranean Cuisine

8351 N. Main St., Dayton

Best Natural Food Store

First place: Trader Joe’s

328 East Stroop Rd., Kettering

Second place: Fresh Thyme Market

2850 Centre Dr., Beavercreek

Third place: Whole Foods Market

1050 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Centerville

Best Neighborhood Bar

First place: Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill

893 E. National Rd., Vandalia

Second place: Slyder’s Tavern

836 Watervliet Ave., Dayton

Third place: The Barrel House

417 E. 3rd St., Dayton

Best Patio Dining

First place: TJ Chumps

Multiple area locations

Second place: Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia

Third place: The Trolley Stop

530 E. 5th St., Dayton

Best Pizza

First place: Marion’s Piazza

Multiple area locations

Second place: Old Scratch Pizza & Beer

2 area locations

Third place: Joe’s Pizzeria

4313 Airway Rd., Dayton

Best Place to Buy Meats

First place: Dot’s Market

Multiple area locations

Second place: Dorothy Lane Market

Multiple area locations

Third place: Landes Fresh Meats

9476 Haber Rd., Clayton

Best Restaurant in the Oregon District

First place: Thai 9

11 Brown St., Dayton

Second place: Salar Restaurant and Lounge

400 E. 5th St., Dayton

Third place: Blind Bob’s

430 E. 5th St., Dayton

Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner

First place: Marion’s Piazza

Multiple area locations

Second place: Pine Club

1926 Brown St., Dayton

Third place: Florentine Restaurant

21 W. Market St., Germantown

Best Seafood

First place: Jay’s Seafood

225 E. 6th St., Dayton

Second place: Club Oceano Seafood & Bar

4429 Cedar Park Dr., Beavercreek

Third place: Sea Jax Tavern

5900 Bigger Rd., Kettering

Best Square-Cut Pizza

First place: Marion’s Piazza

Multiple area locations

Second place: Joe’s Pizzeria

4313 Airway Rd., Dayton

Third place: Cassano’s Pizza King

Multiple area locations

Best Steakhouse

First place: Pine Club

1926 Brown St., Dayton

Second place: Texas Roadhouse

Multiple area locations

Third place: Oakwood Club

2414 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

Best Winery

First place: Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant

5220 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville

Second place: Valley Vineyards

2276 US-22 & OH-3, Morrow

Third place: Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine

9717 Horatio-Harris Creek Rd., Bradford

Best Wings

First place: Roosters

Multiple area locations

Second place: Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia

Third place: Lock 27 Brewing Restaurant

2 area locations

