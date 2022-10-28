Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Retail

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2022.
Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 179 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Retail category:
Best Antique Store
First place: Antiques Village
651 Lyons Rd., Washington Twp.
Second place: This Old Couch
3930 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek
Third place: New 2 U Vinyl & Vintage
611 S. Main St., Miamisburg
Best Appliance Store
First place: Lowe’s Home Improvement
Multiple area locations
Second place: Logan Master Appliance
2205 S. Smithville Rd., Kettering
Third place: Best Buy
Multiple area locations
Best Boutique
First place: Heart Mercantile
601 E. 5th St., Dayton
Second place: Blue Finery
219-221 Market St., Brookville
Third place: Theze Dealz-A Thrifty Boutique
3183 W. Siebenthaler Ave C, Dayton
Best Bridal Shop
First place: David’s Bridal
7-15 Prestige Plaza Dr., Miamisburg
Second place: Lillian’s Bridal
5763 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.
Third place: Enchanted Bridal Couture
74 Magnolia Lane, Beavercreek
Best Consignment Shop
First place: Home 2 Home Brand New & Consigned
261 E. Alex Bell Rd., Centerville
Second place: Shop Hannah’s
124 Westpark Rd., Centerville
Third place: Feathers Vintage Clothing
440 E. 5th St., Dayton
Best Florist
First place: Oberer’s Flowers
1448 Troy St., Dayton
Second place: Furst The Florist & Greenhouses
1306 Troy St., Dayton
Third place: The Flowerman
70A Westpark Rd., Centerville
Best Furniture Store
First place: Morris Home Furniture and Mattress
Multiple area locations
Second place: Cedar Hill Furniture
960 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
Third place: Big Sandy Superstore
Multiple area locations
Best Hardware Store/Home Center
First place: Handyman Ace Hardware
Multiple area locations
Second place: Menards
Multiple area locations
Third place: Greive Hardware
Multiple area locations
Best Jeweler
First place: Beavercreek Jewelers
1263 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek
Second place: James Free Jewelers
3100 Far Hills Ave., Kettering
Third place: Helzberg Diamonds
Multiple area locations
Best Liquor Store
First place: Arrow Wine & Spirits
Multiple area locations
Second place: Belmont Party Supply
2621 Smithville Rd., Dayton
Third place: Kettering Wine & Spirits
1218 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering
Best Place for Cell Phone Repair
First place: Gem City Digital
3150 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
Second place: Apple Store
4422 Cedar Park Dr., Beavercreek
Third place: Batteries Plus Bulbs
Multiple area locations
Best Place to Buy a Bicycle
First place: Kettering Bike Shop
3120 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
Second place: K&G Bike Center
Multiple area locations
Third place: Creekside Cyclery
1271A N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek
Best Place to Buy a Mattress
First place: Mattress Max
Multiple area locations
Second place: Morris Home Furniture and Mattress
Multiple area locations
Third place: The Original Mattress Factory
Multiple area locations
Best Place to Buy Children’s Clothes
First place: Once Upon A Child
Multiple area locations
Second place: Target
Multiple area locations
Third place: Shop Hannah’s
124 Westpark Rd., Centerville
Best Place to Buy Hunting Supplies
First place: Cabela’s
5500 Cornerstone North Blvd.., Centerville
Second place: Olde English Outfitters
480 Ginghamsburg Rd., Tipp City
Third place: Rural King
Multiple area locations
Best Place to Buy Men’s Clothes
First place: Kohl’s
Multiple area locations
Second place: Von Maur
100 Magnolia Lane, Beavercreek
Third place: Price Stores
553 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Washington Twp.
