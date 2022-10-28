BreakingNews
Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Recreation

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2022.

Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 179 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Recreation category:

Winners

ContestWinner
Best Annual FestivalDayton Art Institute Oktoberfest
Best Arcade/GamingScene75 Entertainment Center
Best Art GalleryThe Dayton Art Institute
Best Bowling AlleyBeaver-Vu Bowl
Best CampgroundsJohn Bryan State Park
Best Comedy ClubFunny Bone
Best Concert VenueRose Music Center at The Heights
Best Dog ParkDeeds Point Dog Park
Best Family Fun DestinationYoung's Jersey Dairy
Best Golf CourseNCR Country Club
Best KaraokeRed Carpet Tavern
Best Movie TheaterThe Neon
Best MuseumNational Museum of the US Air Force
Best Park/Walking PathAullwood Garden
Favorite Sporting EventDayton Dragons baseball

Winners and placers

Best Annual Festival

First place: Dayton Art Institute Oktoberfest

Second place: Dayton Celtic Festival

Third place: Troy Strawberry Festival

Best Arcade/Gaming

First place: Scene75 Entertainment Center

6196 Poe Ave., Vandalia

Second place: Canal Street Arcade and Deli

308 E. 1st St., Dayton

Third place: D20: A Bar With Characters

2144 E. Whipp Rd., Kettering

Best Art Gallery

First place: The Dayton Art Institute

456 Belmonte Park N, Dayton

Second place: Darty Art

1001 E. 2nd St., Building 100, Studio 3396, Dayton

Third place: Front Street

1001 E. 2nd St., Dayton

Best Bowling Alley

First place: Beaver-Vu Bowl

1238 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek

Second place: Poelking Woodman Lanes

3200 Woodman Dr., Kettering

Third place: Poelking Lanes South

8871 Kingsridge Dr., Centerville

Best Campgrounds

First place: John Bryan State Park

3790 State Route 370, Yellow Springs

Second place: Caesar Creek State Park

8570 OH-73, Waynesville

Third place: Dayton KOA Holiday

7796 Wellbaum Rd., Brookville

Best Comedy Club

First place: Funny Bone

The Greene, 88 Plum St. No. 200, Beavercreek

Second place: Wiley’s Comedy Club

101 Pine St., Dayton

Third place: The Black Box Improv Theater

518 East 3rd St., Dayton

Best Concert Venue

First place: Rose Music Center at The Heights

6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Second place: Fraze Pavilion

695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Third place: Levitt Pavilion Dayton

134 S. Main St., Dayton

Best Dog Park

First place: Deeds Point Dog Park

2600 Ridge Ave., Dayton

Second place: Montgomery County Bark Park Dayton

6790 Webster St., Dayton

Third place: Oak Grove Park

1790 E. Social Row Rd., Centerville

Best Family Fun Destination

First place: Young’s Jersey Dairy

6880 Springfield Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs

Second place: Kings Island

6300 Kings Island Dr., Mason

Third place: Day Air Ballpark

220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

Best Golf Course

First place: NCR Country Club

4435 Dogwood Trail, Kettering

Second place: Jasper Hills Golf Club

1100 Knollhaven Road, Xenia

Third place: Heatherwoode Golf Club

88 Heatherwoode Blvd., Springboro

Best Karaoke

First place: Red Carpet Tavern

3301 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Second place: Soft Rock Café

877 E. Franklin St., Centerville

Third place: The Stage Door

44 N. Jefferson St., Dayton

Best Movie Theater

First place: The Neon

130 E. 5th St., Dayton

Second place: Cinemark The Greene 14 and IMAX

4489 Glengarry Dr., Beavercreek

Third place: Englewood Cinema

320 National Rd., Englewood

Best Museum

First place: National Museum of the US Air Force

1100 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson AFB

Second place: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

2600 Deweese Pkwy, Dayton

Third place: Carillon Historical Park

1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Best Park/Walking Path

First place: Aullwood Garden

955 Aullwood Rd., Dayton

Second place: Cox Arboretum MetroPark

6733 N. Springboro Pike, Miami Twp.

Third place: Sugarcreek MetroPark

4178 Conference Rd., Bellbrook

Favorite Sporting Event

First place: Dayton Dragons baseball

Second place: UD Flyers Basketball

Third place: NCAA First Four

