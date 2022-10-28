Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Recreation

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2022.
Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 179 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Recreation category:
Best of Dayton 2022 winners
Winners and placers
Best Annual Festival
First place: Dayton Art Institute Oktoberfest
Second place: Dayton Celtic Festival
Third place: Troy Strawberry Festival
Best Arcade/Gaming
First place: Scene75 Entertainment Center
6196 Poe Ave., Vandalia
Second place: Canal Street Arcade and Deli
308 E. 1st St., Dayton
Third place: D20: A Bar With Characters
2144 E. Whipp Rd., Kettering
Best Art Gallery
First place: The Dayton Art Institute
456 Belmonte Park N, Dayton
Second place: Darty Art
1001 E. 2nd St., Building 100, Studio 3396, Dayton
Third place: Front Street
1001 E. 2nd St., Dayton
Best Bowling Alley
First place: Beaver-Vu Bowl
1238 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek
Second place: Poelking Woodman Lanes
3200 Woodman Dr., Kettering
Third place: Poelking Lanes South
8871 Kingsridge Dr., Centerville
Best Campgrounds
First place: John Bryan State Park
3790 State Route 370, Yellow Springs
Second place: Caesar Creek State Park
8570 OH-73, Waynesville
Third place: Dayton KOA Holiday
7796 Wellbaum Rd., Brookville
Best Comedy Club
First place: Funny Bone
The Greene, 88 Plum St. No. 200, Beavercreek
Second place: Wiley’s Comedy Club
101 Pine St., Dayton
Third place: The Black Box Improv Theater
518 East 3rd St., Dayton
Best Concert Venue
First place: Rose Music Center at The Heights
6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
Second place: Fraze Pavilion
695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Third place: Levitt Pavilion Dayton
134 S. Main St., Dayton
Best Dog Park
First place: Deeds Point Dog Park
2600 Ridge Ave., Dayton
Second place: Montgomery County Bark Park Dayton
6790 Webster St., Dayton
Third place: Oak Grove Park
1790 E. Social Row Rd., Centerville
Best Family Fun Destination
First place: Young’s Jersey Dairy
6880 Springfield Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs
Second place: Kings Island
6300 Kings Island Dr., Mason
Third place: Day Air Ballpark
220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
Best Golf Course
First place: NCR Country Club
4435 Dogwood Trail, Kettering
Second place: Jasper Hills Golf Club
1100 Knollhaven Road, Xenia
Third place: Heatherwoode Golf Club
88 Heatherwoode Blvd., Springboro
Best Karaoke
First place: Red Carpet Tavern
3301 Wayne Ave., Dayton
Second place: Soft Rock Café
877 E. Franklin St., Centerville
Third place: The Stage Door
44 N. Jefferson St., Dayton
Best Movie Theater
First place: The Neon
130 E. 5th St., Dayton
Second place: Cinemark The Greene 14 and IMAX
4489 Glengarry Dr., Beavercreek
Third place: Englewood Cinema
320 National Rd., Englewood
Best Museum
First place: National Museum of the US Air Force
1100 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson AFB
Second place: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery
2600 Deweese Pkwy, Dayton
Third place: Carillon Historical Park
1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton
Best Park/Walking Path
First place: Aullwood Garden
955 Aullwood Rd., Dayton
Second place: Cox Arboretum MetroPark
6733 N. Springboro Pike, Miami Twp.
Third place: Sugarcreek MetroPark
4178 Conference Rd., Bellbrook
Favorite Sporting Event
First place: Dayton Dragons baseball
Second place: UD Flyers Basketball
Third place: NCAA First Four
