Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Beauty & Wellness

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2022.
Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 179 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Beauty & Wellness category:
Best of Dayton 2022 winners
Winners and placers
Best Acupuncturist
First place: Misun Oh Acupuncture
503 Windsor Park Dr., Washington Twp.
Second place: KAM Medical Acupuncture
521 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering
Third place: AcuLife Acupuncture + Integrated Care
6700 Loop Rd., Building 4, Centerville
Best Aesthetic Services
First place: Square One Salon & Spa
Multiple area locations
Second place: Gem City Beauty
1100 Brown St., Dayton
Third place: The Salon on Rahn & Day Spa
30 W. Rahn Rd., Washington Twp.
Best Barber
First place: Centerville Barbers - A Little Off The Top
162 W. Franklin St., Centerville
Second place: Kettering Barber Company
3919 Marshall Rd., Kettering
Third place: Bellbrook Barber Co.
11 E. Franklin St., Bellbrook
Best Gym
First place: Femme Fatale Dayton
4623 Gateway Circle, Kettering
Second place: Kettering Fitness and Wellness Center
3351 Shroyer Rd., Kettering
Third place: Anytime Fitness
Multiple area locations
Best Hair Salon/Stylist
First place: Square One Salon & Spa
Multiple area locations
Second place: The Red Salon
5847 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.
Third place: Rumours Hair Studio
2723 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Washington Twp.
Best Hypnotist
First place: Miami Valley Counseling & Hypnosis Center
1255 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek
Second place: Purna Devi Healing Arts
532 Buckeye St., Miamisburg
Best Massage Therapists
First place (tie): 252 West Salon & MedSpa
252 W. Franklin St., Centerville
First place (tie): Body Balance Massage & Skincare
4134 Linden Ave., Suite 203B, Dayton
Third place: Oriana Adam
3890 Indian Ripple Rd., Beavercreek
Best Place to Get a Manicure
First place: Square One Salon & Spa
Multiple area locations
Second place: 252 West Salon & MedSpa
252 W. Franklin St., Centerville
Third place: Venetian Nail Spa
4425 Walnut St., Beavercreek
Best Spa
First place: Square One Salon & Spa
Multiple area locations
Second place: Woodhouse Spa – Dayton
4412 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek
Third place: 252 West Salon & MedSpa
252 W. Franklin St., Centerville
Best Tanning Salon
First place: Bear Naked Tanning
Multiple area locations
Second place: L.A. TAN
Multiple area locations
Third place: Elevate Esthetics
773 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Washington Twp.
Best Tattoo Artist
First place: Caleb Neff, Blacklist Tattoo
3856 Kemp Rd., Beavercreek
Second place: Dontae Foster
135 East 4th St., Dayton
Third place: Dustie Pitstick
www.instagram.com/mobunniemoproblems/
Best Yoga/Pilates
First place: Speakeasy Yoga
510 E. 3rd St., Dayton
Second place: Day Yoga Studio
Multiple area locations
Third place: Ignite Yoga
669 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Washington Twp.
Best of Dayton 2022 winners