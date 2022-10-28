Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Professional Services

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2022.
Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 179 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Professional Services category:
Winners
|Contest
|Winner
|Best Accountant/Tax Preparer
|Dave Bledsoe
|Best Art Classes
|K12 Gallery & TEJAS
|Best Attorney
|Roberson Law Firm
|Best Auctioneer
|Griffin Parker
|Best Bank
|Wright-Patt Credit Union
|Best Bank Teller
|Alexis Petitto
|Best Childcare
|Creative World of Montessori
|Best Credit Union
|Wright-Patt Credit Union
|Best Dance School/Studio
|Funk Lab Dance Center
|Best Dry Cleaner
|Long Cleaners
|Best Funeral Home
|Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
|Best Insurance Agency
|Skinner Insurance Agency
|Best Insurance Agent
|Tommy Skinner
|Best Investment Advisor
|Dave Bledsoe
|Best Lending Institution
|Wright-Patt Credit Union
|Best Real Estate Agent
|Terri Johnson - Glasshouse Realty Group
|Best Staffing Company
|PeopleFirst Staffing
Best of Dayton 2022 winners
Winners and placers
Best Accountant/Tax Preparer
First place: Dave Bledsoe
433 South Main St., Waynesville
Second place: Roth & Co
215 W. National Rd., Englewood
Third place: P&A Tax & Accounting Services
8040 Miller Farm Lane, Centerville
Best Art Classes
First place: K12 Gallery & TEJAS
341 S. Jefferson St., Dayton
Second place: Rosewood Arts Center
2655 Olson Dr., Kettering
Third place: We Care Arts
3035 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
Best Attorney
First place: Roberson Law Firm
1225 E. David Rd., Kettering
Second place: Ferguson Law Office, LLC
130 W. 2nd St., No. 2100, Dayton
Third place: Doug Mann
Multiple area locations
Best Auctioneer
First place: Griffin Parker
Second place: Doug Sorrell
Third place: Bob Hogstrom Auctioneer & Realtor
8455 Kimmel Rd., Clayton
Best Bank
First place: Wright-Patt Credit Union
Multiple area locations
Second place: Day Air Credit Union
Multiple area locations
Third place: PNC Bank
Multiple area locations
Best Bank Teller
First place: Alexis Petitto
Second place: Kristin Garlaugh
Third place: Angie Mears
Best Childcare
First place: Creative World of Montessori
Multiple area locations
Second place: Bombeck Family Learning Center
941 Alberta St., Dayton
Third place: Beavercreek Christian Learning Center
1850 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek
Best Credit Union
First place: Wright-Patt Credit Union
Multiple area locations
Second place: Day Air Credit Union
Multiple area locations
Third place: CODE Credit Union
Multiple area locations
Best Dance School/Studio
First place: Funk Lab Dance Center
1226 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering
Second place: Celtic Academy of Irish Dance
85 Woodman Dr., Dayton
Third place: Instinct Dance Company
606 Taywood Rd., Englewood
Best Dry Cleaner
First place: Long Cleaners
Multiple area locations
Second place: Capitol Cleaners
Multiple area locations
Third place: Fox Cleaners
Multiple area locations
Best Funeral Home
First place: Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
Multiple area locations
Second place: Tobias Funeral Home
Multiple area locations
Third place: Marker & Heller Funeral Home
Multiple area locations
Best Insurance Agency
First place: Skinner Insurance Agency
217 Market St., Brookville
Second place: Hamler-Gingrich Insurance Agency
Multiple area locations
Third place: Daymont-Souders Insurance Agency
7227 Taylorsville Rd., Huber Heights
Best Insurance Agent
First place: Tommy Skinner
217 Market St., Brookville
Second place: Dan Biedenharn
3809 Wilmington Pike, Suite 100, Kettering
Third place: Matt Gingrich
102 N. Miami St., West Milton
Best Investment Advisor
First place: Dave Bledsoe
433 South Main St., Waynesville
Second place: Rodriguez Financial Strategies
4031 Colonel Glenn Hwy, No. 107, Beavercreek
Third place: Davenport Financial Group
267 Regency Ridge Dr., Centerville
Best Lending Institution
First place: Wright-Patt Credit Union
Multiple area locations
Second place: Day Air Credit Union
Multiple area locations
Third place: CODE Credit Union
Multiple area locations
Best Real Estate Agent
First place: Terri Johnson, Glasshouse Realty Group
226 E. 6th St., Dayton
Second place: Jamie Wilson, Coldwell Banker Heritage
8534 Yankee St., Centerville
Third place: Mark Ryan Group, REMAX Victory + Affiliates
26 E. Franklin St., Centerville
Best Staffing Company
First place: PeopleFirst Staffing
Multiple area locations
Second place: BARRYSTAFF
134 Zeigler St., Dayton
Third place: Staffmark
Multiple area locations
Best of Dayton 2022 winners