Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Professional Services

Local News
2 hours ago

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2022.

Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 179 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Professional Services category:

Winners

ContestWinner
Best Accountant/Tax PreparerDave Bledsoe
Best Art ClassesK12 Gallery & TEJAS
Best AttorneyRoberson Law Firm
Best AuctioneerGriffin Parker
Best BankWright-Patt Credit Union
Best Bank TellerAlexis Petitto
Best ChildcareCreative World of Montessori
Best Credit UnionWright-Patt Credit Union
Best Dance School/StudioFunk Lab Dance Center
Best Dry CleanerLong Cleaners
Best Funeral HomeNewcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
Best Insurance AgencySkinner Insurance Agency
Best Insurance AgentTommy Skinner
Best Investment AdvisorDave Bledsoe
Best Lending InstitutionWright-Patt Credit Union
Best Real Estate AgentTerri Johnson - Glasshouse Realty Group
Best Staffing CompanyPeopleFirst Staffing

Winners and placers

Best Accountant/Tax Preparer

First place: Dave Bledsoe

433 South Main St., Waynesville

Second place: Roth & Co

215 W. National Rd., Englewood

Third place: P&A Tax & Accounting Services

8040 Miller Farm Lane, Centerville

Best Art Classes

First place: K12 Gallery & TEJAS

341 S. Jefferson St., Dayton

Second place: Rosewood Arts Center

2655 Olson Dr., Kettering

Third place: We Care Arts

3035 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

Best Attorney

First place: Roberson Law Firm

1225 E. David Rd., Kettering

Second place: Ferguson Law Office, LLC

130 W. 2nd St., No. 2100, Dayton

Third place: Doug Mann

Multiple area locations

Best Auctioneer

First place: Griffin Parker

www.facebook.com/KaboEvent

Second place: Doug Sorrell

www.dougsorrell.com

Third place: Bob Hogstrom Auctioneer & Realtor

8455 Kimmel Rd., Clayton

Best Bank

First place: Wright-Patt Credit Union

Multiple area locations

Second place: Day Air Credit Union

Multiple area locations

Third place: PNC Bank

Multiple area locations

Best Bank Teller

First place: Alexis Petitto

Second place: Kristin Garlaugh

Third place: Angie Mears

Best Childcare

First place: Creative World of Montessori

Multiple area locations

Second place: Bombeck Family Learning Center

941 Alberta St., Dayton

Third place: Beavercreek Christian Learning Center

1850 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek

Best Credit Union

First place: Wright-Patt Credit Union

Multiple area locations

Second place: Day Air Credit Union

Multiple area locations

Third place: CODE Credit Union

Multiple area locations

Best Dance School/Studio

First place: Funk Lab Dance Center

1226 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering

Second place: Celtic Academy of Irish Dance

85 Woodman Dr., Dayton

Third place: Instinct Dance Company

606 Taywood Rd., Englewood

Best Dry Cleaner

First place: Long Cleaners

Multiple area locations

Second place: Capitol Cleaners

Multiple area locations

Third place: Fox Cleaners

Multiple area locations

Best Funeral Home

First place: Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions

Multiple area locations

Second place: Tobias Funeral Home

Multiple area locations

Third place: Marker & Heller Funeral Home

Multiple area locations

Best Insurance Agency

First place: Skinner Insurance Agency

217 Market St., Brookville

Second place: Hamler-Gingrich Insurance Agency

Multiple area locations

Third place: Daymont-Souders Insurance Agency

7227 Taylorsville Rd., Huber Heights

Best Insurance Agent

First place: Tommy Skinner

217 Market St., Brookville

Second place: Dan Biedenharn

3809 Wilmington Pike, Suite 100, Kettering

Third place: Matt Gingrich

102 N. Miami St., West Milton

Best Investment Advisor

First place: Dave Bledsoe

433 South Main St., Waynesville

Second place: Rodriguez Financial Strategies

4031 Colonel Glenn Hwy, No. 107, Beavercreek

Third place: Davenport Financial Group

267 Regency Ridge Dr., Centerville

Best Lending Institution

First place: Wright-Patt Credit Union

Multiple area locations

Second place: Day Air Credit Union

Multiple area locations

Third place: CODE Credit Union

Multiple area locations

Best Real Estate Agent

First place: Terri Johnson, Glasshouse Realty Group

226 E. 6th St., Dayton

Second place: Jamie Wilson, Coldwell Banker Heritage

8534 Yankee St., Centerville

Third place: Mark Ryan Group, REMAX Victory + Affiliates

26 E. Franklin St., Centerville

Best Staffing Company

First place: PeopleFirst Staffing

Multiple area locations

Second place: BARRYSTAFF

134 Zeigler St., Dayton

Third place: Staffmark

Multiple area locations

