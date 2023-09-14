Best of Dayton winners sneak peek: Warped Wing continues as Best Brewery for 6th straight win

Warped Wing Brewing Company, with four locations across the Miami Valley including Dayton, Springboro, Mason and Huber Heights, has won Best Brewery in this year’s Best of Dayton contest.

This is Warped Wing’s sixth straight win for Best Brewery in the contest sponsored by the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com.

Heading in the announcement of all Best of Dayton winners tomorrow, we’re spending the week giving sneak peeks at some of the winners in notable contests.

The brewery’s Springboro location won second place in Best Pet Friendly Restaurant this year.

Warped Wing Brewing Company will be celebrating 10 years in the craft brewing industry in January 2024.

Do you want to get the winners first tomorrow? Sign up for the Dayton Daily News Midday Break newsletter, which is sent each weekday at 11:30 a.m. and will have an exclusive first look at the winners tomorrow.

» To get the winners first, sign up for our Midday Break newsletter

Coming tomorrow: Best of Dayton winners announcement

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: Dayton Daily News Midday Break newsletter

What to do: Sign up for the Midday Break newsletter

Then what? A 40-page special section celebrating the winners will publish in the Dayton Daily News on Sunday

Here’s a look back at last year’s winners: