April restaurant news: 12 coming soon, 9 opened, 3 closed

Liquid Lounge, a new, family-owned bar featuring specialty cocktails and more, is coming soon to 125 W. Ash St. in Piqua, according to co-owner Brittany Current.

Current owns the bar with her fiancé, Ricky White, and family member, Christen Butts.

Liquid Lounge will have a menu featuring at least six specialty cocktails as well as seasonal drinks. They will also have 12 taps with craft and domestic beers.

To make the cocktails fun and eye-catching, Current said some drinks will feature edible flowers or be rimmed with ingredients like icing and sprinkles.

The owners have been working on remodeling the 1,200-square-foot space for over a year. Current expects the bar to open by the end of May.

Restaurant merging Asian Hot Pot, Korean BBQ coming soon near Dayton Mall

KPOT, an all-you-can-eat dining experience merging traditional Asian Hot Pot and Korean BBQ flavors, is coming soon to the former location of Logan’s Roadhouse near the Dayton Mall, according to a sign on the building.

Described as leading a cultural dining revolution, KPOT is the brainchild of four friends from different backgrounds who blended their cuisines over a shared table, according to the restaurant website.

The menu explains Hot Pot is an Asian cooking method where food is prepared using a simmering pot of soup stock. Guests will choose from a variety of soup bases, sliced meats, seafood, vegetables and other items. Korean Barbecue is explained as the popular method in Korean cuisine of grilling meats like beef, pork or chicken. The menu also includes BBQ seafood and vegetables.

The space has sat empty since July 2020 when the Logan’s Roadhouse restaurant chain closed its doors. The chain faced serious financial obstacles even before the coronavirus pandemic.

More Crumbl stores coming to Dayton area

A former Ohio State football player and his wife are opening three additional Crumbl stores after success at their Washington Twp. location.

Reggie Germany told Dayton.com he and his wife, Keah, will start expansion by opening a store at 6310 Gender Rd. in Canal Winchester, a suburb of Columbus, followed by a store at 1849 W. Main St. in Troy. The Canal Winchester store is expected to open in July followed by Troy in August or September.

He said they are also working on finalizing a lease to open a fourth location on Bechtle Avenue in Springfield in the first quarter of 2024.

The couple opened the Washington Twp. store at 1530 Miamisburg Centerville Road in February 2022. Germany said the Washington Twp. location is in the top 10% of all Crumbl stores in the U.S.

New rooftop restaurant, bar to open in downtown Dayton

The Foundry, a new rooftop restaurant and bar serving chef-driven, gastropub cuisine from a wood fire oven, is opening soon atop the AC Hotel in downtown Dayton, according to a press release from the restaurant.

The restaurant sits on the seventh floor of the hotel at 124 Madison St. and has views overlooking Day Air Ballpark.

Guests can expect a wide variety of elevated wood oven dishes and seasonal cuisines touched by fire. Selections range from pizzas and burgers to small plates and starters.

In addition to promising an Instagram-worthy menu and views, a variety of drinks will add to the fun. The restaurant says the bar program will feature an extensive cocktail menu with a focus on bourbons and premium liquors from Asia, Europe and South America. The cocktails will feature fun garnishes like baseball-shaped ice cubes and edible glitter.

The restaurant does not have an exact opening date at this time. In March, when the hotel opened, officials said the restaurant was expected to follow in April or May.

New restaurant to open in former Bravo space in Beavercreek

The Mall at Fairfield Commons is welcoming three new tenants to Beavercreek including a new restaurant opening in the former space of Bravo.

Tokyo Grill & Sushi Buffet offers Japanese style dishes featuring raw and pure fresh seafood, according to a press release from The Mall at Fairfield Commons. The restaurant will also offer an all-you-can-eat Sushi Bar and Hibachi Grill bowls.

The Beavercreek site will be the restaurant’s third location in the Cincinnati-Dayton area, the release said. The restaurant also operates locally at 1061 Miamisburg Centerville Rd. in Washington Twp.

With the larger space, the restaurant will add more seafood to its hot bar, the release said. Tokyo Grill & Sushi Buffet plans to open before Labor Day.

Self-pour tap house coming this spring to West Carrollton

A new self-pour tap house is expected to open June 1 in the former space of Buffalo Wild Wings in West Carrollton.

The Slap’n Lizard Tap House will feature 50 self-pour taps and a sampling of bar food, according to owners Joe and Michelle Kennedy of Clayton.

The couple said when customers come into the 5,600-square-foot space they will check in, give a credit or debit card and receive a RFID card to operate the taps.

Customers can pour themselves as much or as little as they want and be charged by the ounce. A typical ounce could cost between 25 cents and $1 depending on the price of the keg and what type of beer it is, Joe explained. He also said there is a limit of 64 ounces per RFID card. If a customer reaches the limit, they will have to check in with an employee to determine if their card will be reactivated at that time.

The taps will feature four wines, six domestic beers and 40 crafts beers with a mix of ciders and seltzers, the couple said. Soda will be available as a non-alcoholic option. They plan to start small with appetizers with the hope of offering food in the future.

New fine dining restaurant expected to open this month in Centerville

Manna, a new fine dining restaurant in Centerville’s historic Uptown neighborhood, is in the final stretch as it prepares for an end of April opening.

Executive chef and owner Margot Blondet explained that Manna means “food from the gods to feed the soul.” According to the Bible, when the Israelites were making their way through the desert, God sent them manna when they needed food.

The new restaurant will offer a taste of Europe and South America. Blondet explained that unlike Salar, which focuses on Peruvian cuisine with international dishes, Manna will focus on European cuisine with French foods and a touch of Peruvian.

“It’s going to be much heavier on the European side,” noted Brandi Perrine, general manager of Salar, Blondet’s first restaurant in Dayton’s Oregon District. “A lot of French techniques. A lot of French cooking, but obviously with a little Peru in there because Margot is Peruvian. Anyone that loves Salar is going to end up loving Manna.”

New deli to now open at former Lee’s Chicken restaurant on Far Hills

Less than three months after the Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken restaurant on Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp. closed its doors, there are signs of new life coming to the space.

All The Best Delicatessen plans to open at 5940 Far Hills Ave., just north of Whipp Road, according to Washington Twp. officials.

In a zoning certificate application, plans show the delicatessen will add a new service area and deli cases in addition to new booths and seating to the 3,458-square-foot space. It appears the existing drive thru will remain.

Lee’s officially closed its doors in January. For several years, the Far Hills location was a combined Lee’s and Arby’s restaurant, but in late 2022 it serviced only Lee’s.

TJ Chumps to open fifth restaurant in Dayton area

TJ Chumps, a family-friendly sports restaurant that first opened its doors in Miamisburg and expanded to several other cities in the Dayton area, is opening a fifth location this summer.

Co-owner Jim Dunn confirmed the new restaurant will be in Kettering. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, TJ Chumps applied for a D-5 permit on March 27 for 1222 E. Stroop Road.

The space previously housed Hawthorn Grill and Sweet Prince Deli. The Hawthorn Grill opened in 2010 and operated as a full-service restaurant until April 2017, when the owner announced she was ceasing dinner service and re-branding as Sweet Prince Deli, a breakfast and lunch spot. Less than four months later, the restaurant shut down for good.

The Kettering TJ Chumps could open around June, Dunn said.

The restaurant also has locations at 12 E. Linden Ave. in Miamisburg, 559 S. Main St. in Englewood, 1100 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd. in Fairborn and 7050 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights.

Kettering bar owner’s illness sparks idea for new tea shop

An illness that forced a local board game-themed bar owner to stop drinking alcohol sparked an idea to open a tea shop in Kettering next to their establishment.

Andrew and Chrissy Sparks, who own and operate D20: A Bar with Characters at 2144 E. Whipp Road in Kettering, have announced plans to open Bitter Blossom Tea and Apothecary in the storefront next door. The shop has a tentative opening date of May 1.

Bitter Blossom will have in-house tea blends as well as pre-blended teas on offer, available in retail and in bulk. Selections include traditional green and black teas in addition to rarer or more specialty blends. The shop will also have tea-related accessories as well as incense, crystals and other metaphysical-themed items.

Andrew and Chrissy have run D20 in Kettering since opening its doors in December 2016.

Centerville serves as latest location of growing chicken franchise

The chicken restaurant scene is taking off as another chain is opening a new location in the Dayton area.

Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders is planning to open at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Centerville, according to permits filed with the city.

The fast-casual restaurant chain offers breaded and grilled chicken options and 10 different sauces. The menu includes sandwiches, wraps, salads and crinkle-cut fries.

The space previously housed Hot Head Burritos, which closed in September 2022.

RESTAURANTS NOW OPEN

Billie Gold Bubble Tea opens lounge in Dayton

Dayton’s first bubble tea food truck opened a brick-and-mortar space April 20 in the Belmont neighborhood.

Billie Gold Bubble Tea Lounge is located at 732 Watervliet Ave., the former home of Press Coffee Bar whose last day in that space was Jan. 20.

The lounge will be a place for all ages to hang out, owner Nicole Cornett said. Cornett looks forward to introducing some fun events to bring the community together.

Billie Gold Bubble Tea Lounge is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tapas, wine bar opens in downtown Urbana

Pequeños Tapas and Wine Bar, located at 31 Monument Square in downtown Urbana, opened April 19.

Co-owners Thompson and Jeremiah Stocksdale previously told Dayton.com the tapas and wine bar will feature Spanish and Portuguese inspired small plates and wine.

Customers will be able to order wine by the glass or bottle upstairs as they try and share small plates, co-owner Jonathan Kouse explained. Ingredients for the small plates are sourced directly from Spain and Portugal.

Kouse described the atmosphere of a tapas bar found in Spain or Portugal as a crowded area where every inch is being utilized. He explained they hope to bring that same feeling to Urbana. The bar will seat 25 people inside and outside.

New Mediterranean restaurant opens in Miamisburg

Babylon Mediterranean Cuisine held a grand opening April 15 with free food samples.

The new restaurant is located at 9656 Springboro Pike in Miamisburg. The space previously housed a Subway restaurant.

Babylon Mediterranean Cuisine joins Charles Schwab, Galaxy Nail Spa, UBreakiFix, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Scramblers in the shopping center that is less than a mile down the road from Austin Landing.

Speakeasy Miso holds soft opening in Troy

Speakeasy Miso, a new ramen restaurant in Troy, is holding a soft bar opening with sake, beer, wine, cocktails and izakaya-style snacks.

As employee training progresses, the izakaya (meaning Japanese brew pub)-style snacks will rotate. General manager Lauren Stites said the plan is to start small.

In the future, customers can expect a full menu with ramen, udon and sushi. Stites said the 4,060-square-foot space has a larger kitchen than its sister restaurant, Speakeasy Ramen in Springfield. Described as a hole-in-the-wall restaurant with the best ramen in the state, Speakeasy Ramen draws customers from all over Ohio in addition to having a loyal Dayton-area customer base.

Other aspects to be added to the restaurant at 101 W. Main St. includes an outdoor patio on Cherry Street.

New Waffle House opens in Belmont neighborhood

Dayton’s newest Waffle House is now open on the corner of Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road, franchise owner Tom Blanton confirmed.

He told Dayton.com, “We’ve always wanted to be here.”

The 24-hour breakfast chain, known for its all-star special that includes waffles and hash browns, sits at 1210 Wilmington Ave. near CVS Pharmacy and Fifth Third Bank. The restaurant is across the street from Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant.

Blanton explained that opening a Waffle House in the Belmont neighborhood has been three years in the making due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Belmont site marks Blanton’s 18th Dayton-area Waffle House location.

Vegan restaurant featuring multiple cuisines opens in Yellow Springs

MAZU, a vegan restaurant inspired by Indian, Israeli and Taiwanese cuisine, is open in Yellow Springs.

The husband and wife team of Matan Mazursky and Angie Hsu opened the restaurant at the end of March with their longtime friend, Kumar Jensen. The restaurant is located behind Emporium Wines & Underdog Cafe at 229 Xenia Ave., which previously housed The Veganry.

The menu at MAZU features a variety of street eats, including Guabao, Masala Poori Chaat, Falafel Poori Fattoush, Scallion Pancake, Creamy Potato Curry Poori and Yansu Mushrooms. Main dishes include Dandan Noodles, Zucchini Kofta, The MAZU Kati Roll and a Hummus and Falafel Platter.

MAZU is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Special dinner events may be planned in the future.

Mobile coffee trailer opens in West Milton with hope to expand

The Beanhive Coffee Company, a vintage-style mobile coffee trailer, is serving espresso and plant energy-based drinks in West Milton.

Sandra Teague, who owns the coffee trailer with her husband, Billy, referred to herself as a “coffee snob.” She told Dayton.com she has always had a passion for coffee and enjoys visiting different shops across the area.

After less than a year of building the trailer from the ground up with her husband, she now serves the West Milton area seven days a week at 12 S. Miami St., depending on scheduled events.

The menu features popular espresso-based drinks like americanos, cappuccinos and lattes in addition to Lotus plant energy-based drinks. Teague said she wanted to find an option for non-coffee drinkers that still gave them caffeine. She described the taste of the energy drinks as something similar to an Italian soda. The drinks come in different flavors and edible glitter is also an option.

Longtime friends open bakery in West Milton

Longtime friends Carrie Reed and Megan Eddings have opened HomeTowne Bakes By The Mad Baker in their hometown of West Milton.

The owners told Dayton.com customers can expect cupcakes, cookies, cinnamon rolls, scones, muffins, doughnuts, buckeyes, brownies, sweet or savory kolaches, coffee and hot tea. Eddings explained kolaches are Czech pastries that they discovered in Texas. The sweet ones are similar to a Danish with filling and the savory ones are similar to a pig in a blanket.

She also said there are plans to add to their menu to include cheesecakes, fresh bread, macarons and more. If you’re not sure what to get, their specialties include buckeyes and cinnamon rolls.

The longtime friends started baking together in 2011.

Miamisburg native opens new brunch food truck with ‘pancake pups’

Miamisburg native Erica Parker is taking her love of brunch food to open a new food truck called EP’s Eats.

EP’s Eats features a fruit and yogurt parfait, breakfast sandwich, grilled chicken sandwich, avocado toast, fresh baked bread, house-seasoned potatoes and pancake pups.

Parker told Dayton.com when she decided to launch a brunch food truck she went to TikTok to see what was trending in the breakfast world.

She said she started making pancake spaghetti, but it was “too difficult to make commercially.” As she was brainstorming in the kitchen, she thought of fried pancake batter and the rest is history. When she opened the food truck March 25, she said the pancake pups were very popular. They essentially look like hush puppies and taste like a funnel cake, Parker explained.

EP’s Eats is looking to partner with another small business to sell fresh juice, Parker said.

RESTAURANTS CLOSED

Mexican restaurant closes in Airway Shopping Center in Riverside

There are no longer signs of life at 4904 Airway Road in Riverside.

Salsas Mexican Restaurant has closed its doors in the Airway Shopping Center near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The restaurant’s last day was March 31, according to Lynn Domescik, membership director and event coordinator with the Riverside Area Chamber of Commerce.

The space previously housed Pepito’s Mexican Restaurant.

Dayton-area Frisch’s permanently closes

Frisch’s Big Boy at 4830 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine is “permanently closed,” according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

The sign stated, “This restaurant is permanently closed. Please visit us at another Frisch’s Big Boy.”

Nearby locations customers are encouraged to visit include 8181 Springboro Pike in Miamisburg and 2861 Wilmington Pike in Dayton.

According to a previous report, Frisch’s has been a fixture in the Moraine community since at least 1964.

Carmen’s Deli & Bistro to close at end of month

Carmen’s Deli & Bistro, located in the lobby of the Stratacache Tower in downtown Dayton, is closing its doors at the end of the month.

Owner Haitham Imam confirmed with Dayton.com they will close April 28.

No additional details or comments were available.

Born in Jerusalem, Imam moved to the Dayton area over 30 years ago and earned culinary degrees from Sinclair Community College. Even before arriving, he held a degree in communications and worked in the hospitality industry.

Imam previously told this news outlet he had always dreamed of leaving the corporate food service industry and opening his own place.

RESTAURANTS CHANGING OWNERSHIP

Springfield entrepreneurs create ‘umbrella’ brand with purchase of Ironworks Waffle Café

Springfield entrepreneurs Lisa and Dan Freeman, who own Le Torte Dolci Bakery, Salato Deli and Crust & Company, are creating Amichi Collective, an “umbrella brand” for their businesses as they announce the purchase of Ironworks Waffle Café.

The Freemans said in a press release the purchase of Ironworks is a natural expansion for their businesses and creating an umbrella brand is an opportunity for them to unify their businesses. Each business and brand will remain distinct but will all share the same purpose.

Ironworks Waffle Café is located at 101 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield’s COhatch The Market.

The Freemans said they are planning to continue the same menu and customer service standards that Ironworks customers have come to expect. Ironworks Waffle Café will remain open during this transition — generally maintaining the Friday and Saturday hours, the Freemans said.

Guerra’s Krazy Taco for sale in Springfield

Felix Guerra III, the owner of Guerra’s Krazy Taco, a Springfield eatery that draws customers from Dayton, Columbus and beyond, is ready to pass the torch as he nears 75 years old and plans to take part in new adventures.

Guerra said he is looking for someone that has passion and enjoys food and people to take over the restaurant. He noted this was not a decision that came lightly. He had been thinking about it for the last three years, but said he wanted to hang in there through the coronavirus pandemic. Now that they are almost back to pre-COVID levels, “it’s time for somebody else to enjoy the fruits of their labor.”

The 2,967-square-foot building that includes the restaurant/bar, equipment, furnishings, recipes and two apartments on the second level is for sale for $345,000.

OTHER RESTAURANT NEWS:

Winans Chocolates + Coffees mourns loss of chief operating officer

Piqua native and Winans Chocolates + Coffees COO Amy Snyder died unexpectedly from medical complications on April 12. She was 44.

“Amy began working with Winans as a barista at the age of 18 and was with the company for 26 years,” said CEO of Winans Chocolates + Coffees Wilson Reiser, in a news release. “During this time, she helped build the brand from just two to 19 locations across the Dayton and Columbus markets. Most recently, Amy served as the director of operations and, in March of 2021, was elevated to the role of chief operating officer.”

According to Snyder’s obituary, she was regarded as a devoted mother, wife, daughter and friend who will be deeply missed by many.

Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops now available at Day Air Ballpark

Dayton Dragons fans can now enjoy a new frozen treat at Day Air Ballpark this season.

Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops has partnered with the city’s hometown team to bring Cookies and Cream, Strawberry, Strawberry Lemonade and Orange Banana ice pops to the stadium.

The family owned and operated business, complete with four generations of Daytonians, said they are excited to serve fans near and far.

The ice pops will be sold from a branded Sweet P’s cart near the entrance of the stadium next to customer service.

Riverside Mexican restaurant changes name, offers same authentic taste

A Riverside restaurant formerly known as La Casa de Los Primos Mexican Restaurant has recently changed its name to El Gallo Cocina Mexicana, but continues to offer the same authentic taste.

Owner Jose Osnaya told Dayton.com the restaurant originally opened in January 2022. The decision to change names occurred in March after one of the previous partners stepped away.

The former name translated to The House of the Cousins in English and the new name translates to The Rooster Cooks. Osnaya explained his mom’s kitchen is decorated with roosters, so they thought it would be the perfect fit.

Fan-favorites at El Gallo Cocina Mexicana include Arroz con Pollo (chicken with a bed of rice covered with white cheese sauce), Fajitas, or more authentic dishes including Mole con Pollo (a spicy chocolate sauce with chicken) and Chiles Rellenos (a stuffed poblano pepper in tomato sauce).

Reconstruction of Dairy Queen on Shroyer Road to begin soon

The seasonal Dairy Queen restaurant at 1042 Shroyer Road in Dayton is expected to reopen after reconstruction.

According to Dairy Queen officials via email, reconstruction was expected to begin this month. A final permit was approved in early April.

This location is a seasonal restaurant that typically opens in mid-March and closes in mid-November.

In late December, a Jeep crashed into the location causing structural and plumbing damage. Officials said equipment was also damaged.

The Cookieologist no longer in ghost kitchen, focusing on new Englewood location

The Cookieologist is closing shop at 1122 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering as he focuses on his new location in Englewood, according to an April 5 Facebook post.

“We have made the decision to concentrate all our efforts in our new Englewood location,” the post said. “We loved our time in Kettering but we’ve now found our home and will be consolidating our operations to this sole location.”

The post said this change was effective immediately. The Cookieologist had been operating out of Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen since May 2022.

Isiah Davis, owner of The Cookieologist, teamed up with Kali Muhammad II, owner of Slide Thru, in Nov. 2022 to open a mobile kitchen next door to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard. The mobile kitchen, where customers order online or via a QR code, officially opened in March 2023.

South Park Tavern closed for remodeling

South Park Tavern at 1301 Wayne Ave. has been closed for at least the last two months but the beer pub and live music venue’s April 4 Facebook post stated “progress is being made.”

Towards the end of February, South Park Tavern told Dayton.com they had plans to reopen but were unsure of a timeline. The remodeling efforts included new flooring.

Dayton area Chick-fil-A to be closed for renovations

The Chick-fil-A restaurant at 1482 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Twp. closed for renovations at the end of business March 31, according to an email to customers.

“We want to thank you for your continued support and dedication to our Washington Twp. Chick-fil-A,” wrote operator Marla Davis. “We look forward to continuing to serve you at our Cornerstone location.”

The Centerville Chick-fil-A, located at 5301 Cornerstone N. Blvd. is about six miles away from the Washington Twp. restaurant. Chick-fil-A lovers can also visit the Dayton Mall location to order their favorite sandwiches, nuggets and waffle fries.

On the Washington Twp. restaurant’s Facebook page, Chick-fil-A was asked how long they will be closed and in a reply to a customer they stated they do not have a definite reopen date. However, they are hoping it will be no longer than 10 to 12 weeks.

Yellow Springs Baking Company opens spot at 2nd Street Market

Yellow Springs Baking Company is officially a vendor at 2nd Street Market bringing cinnamon rolls, croissants, scones, cupcakes and more to downtown Dayton.

The 2nd Street Market location will have cinnamon rolls, croissants, scones and cupcakes along with a rotating offering of various desserts. Custom orders and wedding cakes will also be available via special order.

In Dec. 2021, Rob Houk and Karina Tafolla opened Yellow Springs Baking Company at 305 N. Walnut St. next to Yellow Springs Brewing. Houk said they embraced a ghost kitchen concept where customers can order online or walk-in.